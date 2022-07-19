The Clear Lake Trap Team had a great showing at the State Tournament held June 12.

Thirty-two teams competed on Sunday. The Clear Lake novice team placed 3rd overall and the junior varsity team placed 2nd overall. The varsity team placed 6th.

Glenwood City’s Jackson Logghe for placed 2nd in the JV male category. Hunter Pickard earned a 1st place co-conference champ and made the top 100 team. Hunter Pickard, Jackson Logghe, Steven Wood, Sydney Sweeney and Mitchell Anderson all earned 25 patches. Jackson also earned a 50 straight patch and Wyatt Reindahl earned a 75 straight patch.

The team’s national shooters will be traveling to Mason, Michigan in July! That squad consists of Hunter Pickard, Wyatt Reindahl, Mitchell Anderson, Jasic Manning, Cayden Paulson and Dylan LaBeree.

Congrats to the Clear Lake Trap Team on a successful season!