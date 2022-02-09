The Rockpile 2-9-2022

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

We’ll take a look at a couple of the Ladies Leagues this week. On the Wednesday Night Ladies League, Cindy Rassbach is currently holding the high average with a 181 while Kathy Alleman is in the second spot with a 169.

On the Thursday Night Ladies league Breanna Hovik has the top average with 157 and Lindsey Dikeman is next in line with a 155.

My Super Bowl Prediction – Bengals 31 – Rams 28

Just the Facts mam!!!

There are 39 boards across, from left to right on a bowling alley!!

There is no minimum weight of a bowling ball, but a bowling ball cannot weigh over 16 pounds.

Songs of 1965:

• 1959: “Billy Bayou” – Jim Reeves

• 1969: “Dady Sang Bass” – Johnny Cash

• 1979: “Why have you left the one you left for me?” – Crystal Gayle

• 1989: “What I’d Say” – Earl Thomas Conley

Events

• 1817: The first public gas light was lit in Baltimore.

• 1943: The U.S. government announced the start of shoe rationing, limiting customers to only three pairs per person for the remainder of the year.

• 1962: JFK banned all Cuban imports.

• 1988: The series of America’s Most Wanted premiered. It ran through 2011.

Quotes of the Week

“My mother always used to say: The older you get, the better you get, unless you’re a banana” ~Betty White

Lost Phrases

Heavens to Murgatroyd!

Don’t touch that dial.

He’s a carbon copy.

You sound like a broken record.

Hung out to dry.

Heavens to Betsy.

Jumping Jehoshaphat!

Living the life of Riley.

Not for all the tea in China.

Life is swell.

Oh, my aching back.

Kilroy was here.

Well, I’ll be a monkey’s uncle!

This is a fine kettle of fish.

Hey! It’s your nickel.

Don’t forget to pull the chain.

Knee high to a grasshopper.

Well, Fiddlesticks!

Going like sixty.

I’ll see you in the funny papers.

Don’t take any wooden nickels.

Wake up and smell the roses.

See ya later, alligator!

After while, crocodile!

Rock Pile Readers of the week:

Linda and Tim Klinger of Glenwood City, WI.

Get Out and Vote February 15th!

Have a cute story or joke?

Send to: Leaker’s Place

P.O. Box 213; Glenwood City, WI 54013

or you can email: Leaker@cltcomm.net