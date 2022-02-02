The Rockpile 2-2-2022

Ben Krosnoski and Brent Standaert recently chalked up “700” series. They both bowl on the Hometown League. Standaert posted his 5th “700” of the year while Krosnoski put up his first. I was talking to Brent the other day and he said his goal was to beat Krosnoski’s high 755 series. We’ll see if he can cut the mustard!!! Brent and Ben have a 226 and 210 average respectively!! Good Bowling Fellas.

Dave Brandt came close to reaching a 700 last week as he put up a nice 687 series. Brandt bowls on the Thursday Senior League.

Quite the football games this past Sunday!!! I picked the Chiefs to win Sunday but they cam up a little short! It was a fun game to watch. The Bengals are going to give the Rams a run for their money in the Super Bowl!!

Songs of 1965:

• “Satisfaction” – The Rolling Stones

• “Sounds of Silence” – Simon and Garfunkel

• “My Girl” – The Temptations

• “Like a Rolling Stone” – Bob Dylan

• “House of the Rising Sun” – The Animals

Events

• 1928: Scotch Tape was invented.

• 1940: The government issued the first social security check. Ida Fuller, Brattlesboro, Vermont received a check for $22.54.

• 1949: The first soap opera broadcast live on a Chicago NBC station. “These are my Children”.

• 1961: A Chimpanzee named Ham became the first U.S. animal sent into space.

• 2004: The Mars Rover, Opportunity, rolled off its landing pad onto the surface of Mars.

Quotes of the Week

“Teachers don’t teach for the income, teachers teach for the outcome!!” ~Anonymous Thanking all teachers for their hard work.

Few Shades too Dark

A guy falls asleep on the beach for several hours and gets a horrible sun burn all over his body.

He goes to the hospital and is promptly admitted after being diagnosed with second degree burns on his legs.

He was starting to blister and in pain by the time the doctor arrived. To help, the doctor prescribed an IV with saline and electrolytes, a sedative, and a Viagra pill every four hours.

The attending nurse was rather surprised by the prescription and asked, “What good will Viagra do him?”

The doctor replied, “It will keep the sheets off his legs.”

Rock Pile Readers of the week:

Will and Katie Ohman of Glenwood City, WI.

