The Rockpile 1-19-2022

Dennis Ohman had a great day on the alleys last week on the senior league. Denny put together a dandy 681 series. Ohman had a high game of 255. Denny bowls on Leaker’s team and right now Leaker’s and Glen Hills Golf Club are all knotted up for the tops spot!!

9-Pin starts in a couple of weeks so if you don’t have a spot reserved, call or stop in to book your squad!!

Song of the Day:

• 1951: “Movin’ On” – Hank Snow

• 1961: “North to Alaska” – Johnny Horton

• 1971: “Rose Garden” – Lynn Anderson

• 1981: “I think I’ll Jus Stay Here and Drink” – Merle Haggard

Events

• 1788: The Revolutionary War ended as the US ratified a peace treaty with England.

• 1799: Eli Whitney receives a government contract to make 10,000 muskets.

• 1914: Henry Ford announced that the continuous motion assembly line, which reduced assembly time of a car from 12.5 hours to 93 minutes.

• 1932: Los Angeles Greatest Snowfall, a record 2″.

• 1986: Po Secret Microwave Popcorn was introduced by General Mills

• 2001: Wikipedia first appeared online.

Quotes of the Week

“Old age has come at a bad time, just as I was beginning to know everything, I’m now forgetting everything I knew!!” ~Anonymous

Bob and the Wife

Bob’s wife and Bob started dieting a week ago. His wife proposed that they should have a cheat day. Today she brought home a McDonald’s burger and KFC wings. Bob brought home his secretary!! From his hospital bed Bob is wondering when men will ever begin to understand women!!

Rock Pile Readers of the week:

Larry McNamara of Glenwood City, WI.

Have a cute story or joke?

Send to: Leaker’s Place

P.O. Box 213; Glenwood City, WI 54013

or you can email: Leaker@cltcomm.net