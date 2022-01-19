The Rockpile 1-19-2022
Dennis Ohman had a great day on the alleys last week on the senior league. Denny put together a dandy 681 series. Ohman had a high game of 255. Denny bowls on Leaker’s team and right now Leaker’s and Glen Hills Golf Club are all knotted up for the tops spot!!
9-Pin starts in a couple of weeks so if you don’t have a spot reserved, call or stop in to book your squad!!
Song of the Day:
• 1951: “Movin’ On” – Hank Snow
• 1961: “North to Alaska” – Johnny Horton
• 1971: “Rose Garden” – Lynn Anderson
• 1981: “I think I’ll Jus Stay Here and Drink” – Merle Haggard
Events
• 1788: The Revolutionary War ended as the US ratified a peace treaty with England.
• 1799: Eli Whitney receives a government contract to make 10,000 muskets.
• 1914: Henry Ford announced that the continuous motion assembly line, which reduced assembly time of a car from 12.5 hours to 93 minutes.
• 1932: Los Angeles Greatest Snowfall, a record 2″.
• 1986: Po Secret Microwave Popcorn was introduced by General Mills
• 2001: Wikipedia first appeared online.
Quotes of the Week
“Old age has come at a bad time, just as I was beginning to know everything, I’m now forgetting everything I knew!!” ~Anonymous
Bob and the Wife
Bob’s wife and Bob started dieting a week ago. His wife proposed that they should have a cheat day. Today she brought home a McDonald’s burger and KFC wings. Bob brought home his secretary!! From his hospital bed Bob is wondering when men will ever begin to understand women!!
Rock Pile Readers of the week:
Larry McNamara of Glenwood City, WI.
