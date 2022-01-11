Rockpile – 1-12-2022

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

Happy New Year everybody!!!

I haven’t had a column in a few weeks and figured I better get back in circulation. I’d had a bad cold and just didn’t feel up to par!!

Leaker’s had a Holiday Tournament in which 16 teams participated. Here are the Top 3 teams: 1st place, “Misfits”, 2nd place, “Last Minute”, 3rd Place “Hager Girls”. Thanks for participating!

Congrats to “Strikers” mens team as they sewed up the 2nd quarter last week on the Hometown League.

On the Town & Country league, “Hager Construction” won second quarter honors!! Great job, bowlers!!

Song of the Day:

• 1980: “Why Lady, Why” – Alabama

• 1982: “Redneck Girl” – Bellamy Bros.

• 1992: “I Cross My Heart” – George Strait

Events

• 1865: Wisconsin Distinguished Citizen: Mary Ingalls was born in Pepin, Wisconsin. She was the older sister of Laura Ingalls Wilder author of the “Little House” series.

• 1899: A patent was issued for the flashlight

• 1920: Treaty of Versailles officially ended WWI

• 1948: Thirteen-year-old Loretta Webb of Butcher Holler, Kentucky, married Mooney Lynn!!

• 1949: Vinyl records were introduced by RCA.

• 1954: Davy Crockett premiered on TV’s Disneyland

• 1978: An Irishman killed and plucked 100 turkeys in 7 hours and 32 minutes

• 1984: Wendy’s introduced the popular commercial, “Where’s the Beef?”

Quotes of the Week

“A bad attitude is like a flat tire. You can’t go anywhere until you change it.” – Anonymous

“Government’s first duty is to protect the people, not run their lives.” – Ronald Reagan

Christmas Eve

On Christmas Eve, Ned was desperate to find a gift for his wife. Always short of money, he thought long and hard about what that present might be.

Unable to decide, Ned went to target and in the cosmetics section he asked the lady, “I’d like to see some perfume.” She showed him a bottle costing $150.

“Too expensive,” muttered Ned. The young lady returned with a smaller bottle for $50.

“Oh, no,” he complained. “Still far too much.”

Growing rather annoyed at Ned’s attitude, the sales girl brought out a tiny $10 bottle and offered it to him.

Ned became really agitated, “What I mean,” he whined, “I’d like to see something really cheap.”

So the sales girl handed him a mirror.

Rock Pile Readers of the week:

John and Jessica Hager of Glenwood City, WI.

Have a cute story or joke?

Send to: Leaker’s Place

P.O. Box 213; Glenwood City, WI 54013

or you can email: Leaker@cltcomm.net