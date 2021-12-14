Rockpile – 12-15-2021

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

On the Saturday Night Mixed League “Knoxtrodd” has a slim one point lead over the “Newbies”. They bowl two more times to determine the first half winners!!

The Saturday Nite Live league finished up their first half this past weekend. “Boats and Hoes” finished up in 1st place, 9 points ahead of “The Standaerts”. Congrats kids!!

On the Wednesday Night Ladies league, the dominating Family ChiroCare clinched first half honors again as they have been one of the top contenders for years! Family ChiroCare is made up of Ione DeSmith, Lisa Kaiser, Kathy Alleman, Lori Klinger, and Cindy Rassbach. Good job, ladies!!!

Song of the Day:

• 1960: “The Twist” – Chubby Checker

• 1961: “Runaway” – Del Shannon

• 1962: “Sherry” – Four Season

• 1963: “Ring of Fire” – Johnny Cash

• 1964: “Oh, Pretty Woman” – Roy Orbison

• 1965: “Like a Rolling Stone” – Bob Dylan

Events

• 1957: Ford made the last of the original two-seater Thunderbirds.

• 1979: The Philadelphia mint struck the first season Susan B. Anthony dollar coins.

• 1998: Voters in Puerto Rico rejected U.S. Statehood.

• 2003: Saddam Hussein was captured.

Beginners Luck??

A few weeks ago Marv and Jean Booth invited the Logghes (John and Jill) to go bowling at Leaker’s Place to meet the new owners. It was a rather slow night as being on a Friday, there were no leagues bowling. Their first games was uneventful as they all bowled around 100 or so. However the second game, John led off with a strike and then proceeded to get 7 more strikes in a row. John ended up with a 250 game!! Amazing, John!! Ever think about joining a league???

More – You Might be from Wisconsin if…

• You have been frostbitten and sunburned all in the same week

• You owe more on your side-by-side than your car

• You know what cowtipping is

• Traveling coast to coast means going from Eau Claire to Milwaukee

• You have no problem spelling Milwaukee

• You go to a fish fry every Friday

• You know what to do with a Blatz

• You can identify a Michigan accent

• Cheese is an important staple in your diet

• You know how to pronounce “brat”

• Every sweatshirt you own is either red and white, or green and gold

• You have experienced snowstorms in April and May

• You’ve taken your kids trick-or-treating in a blizzard

• You have caught a fish in Lake Michigan and it glows in the dark

• Finally – you wear Packer great to work or church all 12 months of the year!!

Barney Fife

There once was a deputy named Fife,

who carried a gun and a knife.

The gun was all dusty, the knife was rusty,

’cause he never caught a crook in his life.”

– Opie??

Rock Pile Readers of the week:

John and Jill Logghe of Glenwood City, WI.

