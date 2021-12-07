Rockpile – 12-8-2021

We’ll look at a couple mixed doubles leaders this week!! On the Saturday Nite Live league the “Boats and Hoes” are 2 points ahead of the Standaerts going into the final night of the first half. The B & H team is made up of Chelsea Standaert, Tyler Emerson, Kinzie Flemming and Josh Kuhn.

On the Sunday Night Mixed doubles, “Petrified Wood City” is way out in front of the rest of the pack by 20.5 points. Their team consists of Bernie and Peg Obermueller and Heidi and Kent Kletscher. Brent and Doug Standaert each put up a couple of nice series last week on the Hometown league. Brent chalked up another “700” with a 710 and his cousin Doug “Wado” just missed a “700” with a 698. Great bowling fellas!!!

John Hager rolled a 686 series last week on the Town and Country league.

Leaker’s in planning an in-house team Holiday Tournament later in the month. I’ll post the dates next week!!

Quote of the Week: “Sometimes you meet someone and you know form the first moment that you want to spend your whole life without them.” – Anonymous

Classic Country Song of the Day:

• 1952: “Don’t Let The Stars Get In Your Eyes” – Slim Willet

• 1962: “Mama Sang A Song” – Bill Anderson

• 1972: “She’s Too Good To Be True” – Charlie Pride

• 1982: “You and I” – Eddie Rabbitt and Crystal Gayle’

• 1992: “I Cross My Heart” – George Strait

Events

• 1821: The first Post Office was established in Wisconsin (Green Bay).

• 1884: The Washington Monument was completed. Army engineers started it in 1850.

• 1907: The worst coal mine disaster in U.S. History occurred, killing 362 miners in West Virginia.

• 1945: The patent for the microwave was issued.

Ponder This:

All children need a laptop! Not a computer, but a human laptop. Moms, Dads, Grannies and Grandpas, Aunts, Uncles. Someone to hold them, read to them, teach them. Loved ones who will embrace them and pass on the experience, rituals and knowledge of a hundred previous generations. Loved ones who will pass to the next generation their expectations of them, their hopes, and their dreams!!! – Colin Powell

If you grew up in rural Wisconsin…

• You know how to polka, but not sober

• You know what knee-high by the Fourth means

• You know it is traditional for the bride and groom to go bar hopping between the church and reception

• You know the difference between “Green” and “Red” farm machinery, and would fight with your friends on the playground which was better

• You buy Christmas presents at Fleet Farm

• You spent more for beer and liquor than food at your wedding

• You hear someone use “uff-dah” and you don’t break into uncontrollable laughter

• You or someone you know was a Dairy Princess at the county fair

• You know combine is a noun

• You let your older siblings talk you into putting your tongue on a steel post in the middle of winter

• You know that “creek” rhymes with “pick”

Rock Pile Readers of the week:

Stan and Sue Larson of Wilson, WI.

Have a cute story or joke?

Send to: Leaker’s Place

P.O. Box 213; Glenwood City, WI 54013

or you can email: Leaker@cltcomm.net