Rockpile – 11-17-2021

Viv Lindstrom, who bowls on the Thursday Night Ladies league, put up a nice 217 game along with a 561 series. Cortney Lawson rolled a 202 game and a 474 series the same night.

On the Sunday Night mixed league, “Splits and Giggles” are 10 points out in front of the rest of the field after 4 weeks of competition. Their team consists of Brian and Carey Casey, Dennis Brunkhorst and Laurie Ellingboe. Brian Casey has the top mens average with an even 200. Peg Obermueller leads the ladies with a 169 average.

League bowling will take a week off next week as the Buck Hunters will be out in full force. Good Luck Hunters!!!

Classic Country Song of the Day:

• 1955: “Love, Love, Love” – Webb Pierce

• 1956: “Singing the Blues” – Marty Robbins

• 1965: “Hello Vietnam” – Johnnie Wright

• 1985: “Can’t Keep a Good Man Down” – Alabama

Events

• 1933: The first claimed photo of the Lock Ness monster was taken by Hugh Greg.

• 1942: FDR lowered the draft age from 20 to 18.

• 1946: The first drive-up bank opened in Chicago.

• 1955: Elvis Presley was voted most promising Country and Western Star.

• 1983: The Cabbage Patch doll phenomenon started.

• 1990: The IRS took everything Willie Nelson owned to satisfy a multi-million-dollar tax bill.

Sven’s Deer

Ole and Sven were out deer hunting in Northern Minnesota. Sven shot a really nice buck and Ole was helping him pull it out of the woods. They had a rope tied to one of the hind hoofs and they were pulling and struggling, going through the deep snow with the other three legs sticking out and getting caught on every clump of brush and whatnot along the way.

About that time, the Game Warden came along. After checking their deer tag, he said, “You know, it would be a lot easier if you tied the rope to the antlers and pull him out head first. Then the legs wouldn’t get caught on everything.

Ole looked at Sven and said, “By golly, I think he is right.”

The Game Warden went on his way and Ole and Sven re-tied the rope to the antlers and started pulling. It was a lot easier. After about 20 minutes, Sven said, “Ole, that Game Warden sure was right. This is alot easier, but aren’t we getting further away from the car?”

Ponder This:

When told the reason for daylight savings time, the Old Indian said, “Only the government would believe that you could cut a foot off the top of a blanket, sew it to the bottom, and have a longer blanket.”

Rock Pile Readers of the week:

Chris and Trista Turner of Glenwood City, WI.

Have a cute story or joke?

Send to: Leaker’s Place: P.O. Box 213; Glenwood City, WI 54013

or you can email: Leaker@cltcomm.net