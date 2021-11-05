Rockpile – 11-3-2021

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Drury Construction otbowled the other top teams to clinc the 1st uarter honors on the Hometown league. Drury Constructoin is made up of James Drury, Mark Wink, Jon Mrdutt, Bryan Cress and Bill Standaert.

On the Town and Country League, the “Knock-em-outs” took top honors for the first quarter. Their team consists of Tracy Schug-Peterson, Ari Peterson , and Kevin Croes. Congrats to the winning teams!!!

Many of you are too young to remember the Halloween Storm of 1991, but there are quite a few of use that will never forget that day!! I know Cheryl and I had just purchased the bowling alley in August of 1991 and obviously this was our first year in business. On October 31, 1991, I remember it was a fairly nice morning, but then it started raining and started to get colder and colder. The rain turned to sleet, then snow. “Wow” we really got dumped on. We had snow until spring!!! Glad we don’t get snow like that too often!!!

Top 5 Songs of the 1970s

1. “Stayin’ Alive” – Bee Gees

2. “Stairway to Heaven” – Led Zepplin

3. “Imagine” – John Lennon

4. “What’s Going On” – Marvin Gaye

5. “I Will Survive” – Gloria Gaynor

Events

• 1914: The first 4-H Club was organized in Wisconsin

• 1938: The “War of the Worlds” produced by Orson Wells was delivered over CBS Radio.

• 1941: The first U.S. Warship was sunk in WWII The Reuben James, a destroyer was sunk by a German V-Boar, killing nearly 100 Americans.

• 1863: The International Red Cross was founded.

• 1923: A new dance, the Charleston, was introduced.

• 1960: Cassius Clay (Mohammed Ali) won his first professional boxing match.

Fun Puns

“To the thief that stole my glasses…I will find you…I have contacts!”

I wanted to be a monk, but I never got the chants!

A truck loaded with Vicks Vapor Rub overturned on the highway. Amazingly, there was no congestion for eight hours!!

Home Sweet Home

A man brings his best buddy home for dinner…unannounced at 7:30 p.m. after work.

His wife begins screaming at him and his friend just sits and listens.

Wife: “My hair and makeup are not done, the house is a mess, the dishes are not done, I’m still in my PJs and I can’t be bothered with cooking tonight!! Why did you bring him home?”

Husband: “Because he’s thinking about getting married and I promised him a demo!”

Q. Why don’t vampires like ghosts? A. They taste like sheet!

This week’s Rockpile Readers of the Week:

Kevin and Barb Ullom of Glenwood City, WI.

Have a cute story or joke?

Send to: Leaker’s Place

P.O. Box 213; Glenwood City, WI 54013

or you can email: Leaker@cltcomm.net