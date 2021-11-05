Leaker’s Place Bowling Results – 11-3-2021
Hometown
October 25, 2021
Drury Construction 101.5 64
Wilson Legion 97 71
Obermueller Trucking 95.5 69.5
Striker’s 89.5 75.5
Evenson Marine Carpet 89 79
Hager Construction 76.5 91.5
M & M Bar and Grill 53.5 114.5
HIGH IND. GAMES: Bert Standaert 254, Bill Standaert 231, Mike Wink 229.
HIGH IND SERIES: Bert Standaert 636, Bill Standaert 617, Mike Wink 611
AVERAGES: Bert Standaert 227.5, Ben Krosnoski 207, Mike Wink 202.5, Brian Casey 197.5, Wado Standaert 192.5, Gary Standaert 191.5, Bill Standaert 191.5, John Hager 189.5, Jordan Wink 188.5, Bryan Cress 186.
Town and Country
October 25, 2021
Knock-em-outs 70 56
Anderson Funeral Home 66 60
Melby’s 60 66
Hager Construction 56 70
HIGH IND. GAMES: Dean Anderson 218, Ben McGee 204, Tracy Schug-Peterson 199.
HIGH IND SERIES: Dean Anderson 573, John Hager 538, Ben McGee 496.
AVERAGES: Dean Anderson 194, John Hager 186, Todd Peterson 175, Ben McGee 167.5, Jon Ludtke 164, Angela McGee 158, Eric Hoffman 157.5, Tracy Schug-Peterson 157, Jesse Krizan 151, Jessica Hager 147.5.
Wednesday Afternoon
October 27, 2021
Dadd’s 55 29
Leaker’s 42 42
Hair Depot 39 45
M & M Bar 32 52
HIGH IND. GAMES: Jean Klinger 161, Rosie Kohler 159, Shelly Meech 153
HIGH IND SERIES: Rosie Kohler 441, Jean Klinger 423, Shelly Meech 413
AVERAGES: Rosie Kohler 149.5, Audrey Maes 144, Jean Klinger 141
Wednesday Night Ladies League
October 27, 2021
Family ChiroCare 140.5 75.5
Klinger Trucking 123.5 92.5
Leaker’s 88 128
M & M Bar 80 136
HIGH IND. GAMES: Ione DeSmith 192, Kathy Alleman 188, Cindy Rassbach 176
HIGH IND SERIES: Kathy Alleman 531, Cindy Rassbach 488, Cindy Thompson 459, Ione DeSmith 459
AVERAGES: Cindy Rassbach 183.5, Ellen Koosmann 160, Shari Wink 158.5, Ione DeSmith 156.5, Kathy Alleman 156, Lori Klinger 153.5, Cindy Thompson 152, Betsy Ellevold 150.5, Debbie Bennet 147.5, Viv Lindstrom 147.
Seniors
October 28, 2021
Leaker’s 89.5 54.5
Thrivent 70 74
Glen Hills Golf 66 78
Brothers Mart 62.5 81.5
HIGH IND. GAMES: Doug Standaert 247, Harry Standaert 212, Dave Brandt 194, Dan Cassellius 194, Dennis Ohman 194.
HIGH IND SERIES: Doug Standaert 666, Chuck Frieburg 538, Dennis Ohman 528.
AVERAGES: Dough Standaert 202.5, Joe Walz 201.5, Dave Brandt 195, Rick Holmen 176.5, Dan Cassellius 175, Dennis Ohman 174.5.
Thursday Night Ladies
October 28, 2021
Landscape Professionals 16.5 4.5
Hager Construction 16 5
Nottom Hookers 14 7
Melby’s Bags 11 10
Papa’s Bar and Grill 10 11
Obermueller Trucking -2 7 14
Amazing Portraits by Angie 5 16
Emerald Tire 4.5 16.5
HIGH IND. GAMES: Karla Obermueller 182, Breanna Hovik 180, Jessica Hager 177.
HIGH IND SERIES: Karla Obermueller 499, Jackie Bach 489, Jessica Hager 489.
AVERAGES: Cindy Drury 170.5, Jolene Dikeman 154.5, Sherri Stevens 153.5, Jessica Hager 153, Angela McGee 148, Viv Lindstrom 147, Trista Brandt 146.5, Breanna Hovik 146, Karla Obermueller 143, Trista Turner 142.
Saturday Night Live
October 30, 2021
The Standaerts 57 27
4 Balls & 2 Splits 55 29
Boats and Hoes 52 32
Drink Roll Repeat 39 45
The Leftovers 37.5 46.5
We BOWLA 36 48
Slacker’s 35 49
Wink-Mrdutt 24.5 59.5
HIGH IND. GAMES: Jon Standaert 257, Bill Standaert 218, Tyler Emerson 218, Cindy Drury 200, Amanda Schone 191, Jessica Hager 184.
HIGH IND. SERIES: Jon Standaert 654, Bill Standaert 621, Tyler Emerson 578, Jessica Hager 521, Cindy Drury 512, Cheryl Standaert 459.
AVERAGES: Bill Standaert 203, Jon Standaert 200.5, Jason Maes 183.5, Tyler Emerson 177, Travis Bonte 174.5, Cindy Drury 160.5, Kathy Samens 159, Cheryl Standaert 156, Cindy DeSmith 138.5, Logan Hoitomt 137.