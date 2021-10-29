Rockpile – 10-27-2021

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Congrats to Landscape Professionals for taking the First Quarter on the Thursday Nite Ladies league. This team is made up of Jeni Mickelson, Sara Spilde, Jackie Bach, and Trista Turner. Good job ladies!!

This week is the last week of the 1st quarter on the Men’s Hometown League. It’s quite the crapshoot as there are a mere 4.5 points separating the Top 5 teams!!! Should be an interesting week for this league. I will report the 1st quarter winner next week!!!

My Doctor is concerned about my high blood pressure. I told him, well, next time don’t leave me sitting in the waiting room for two hours!!

Top 5 Songs of the Day – 1962

1. “Monster Mash” – Bobby (Boris) Picket

2. “He’s a Rebel” – The Crystals

3. “Sherry” – Four Seasons

4. “Patches” – Dickey Lee

5. “Ramblin Rose” – Nate King Cole

Events

• 1955: The Tappan Stove Company introduced the first microwave oven for home use. Cost: $1300.

• 1975: On the Mary Tyler Moore Show, Chuckles the Clown is killed by an elephant while Chuckles was dressed in a peanut suit

• 1999: Golfer Payne Stewart and five others were killed when their Learjet crashed in South Dakota.

Ole & Lena

Ole and Lena were watching “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” while they were in bed. Ole turned to Lena and says, “Do you vant to fool around?”

“No,” Lena replied hastily.

Ole said, “So dat’s your final answer??”

Lena without missing a beat says simply, “Yah!!!!”

So Ole said, “Then I’d like to phone a friend.”

And dat’s when the fight started…

1971 Cost of Living

• New House – $25,000

• Average Income – $10,622

• New Car – $3,560.00

• Movie Ticket – $1.50 each

• Gasoline – 40 cents a gallon

• Sugar – 62 cents for a 5 pound bag

• Bacon – 80 cents per pound

• Eggs – 45 cents per dozen

• Hamburger – 62 cents per pound

This week’s Rockpile Readers of the Week: Don and Anna Berends of Baldwin, Wis.

Have a cute story or joke?

Send to: Leaker’s Place

P.O. Box 213; Glenwood City, WI 54013

or you can email: Leaker@cltcomm.net