Rockpile – 10-6-2021

Ellen Koosmann has a career high game this past Wednesday Night on the Wednesday Night Ladies league. Ellen put up an amazing 265 game. Koosmann bowls on the Leaker’s Place team.

Cindy Rassbach and Shari Wink also had nice games of 231 and 212, respectively.

Orreen Notton, from Clear Lake, bowls on the Thursday Night league and chalked up a nice 212 game.

Here are some bowling games scores from Oct. 2001: Gloria Solberg, 185, Laurie Tumm 185, Cindy Rassbach 196, Kathy Alleman 188, and Cindy Thompson 172.

Leon and Marie Berenschot were our Grand Marshals in the 2001 Rustic Lore Parade.

Song of the Day

• 1966: “Strangers in the Night” – Frank Sinatra

• 1966: “These Boots Are Made For Walking” – Nancy Sinatra

• 1966: “Good Vibrations” – Beach Boys

• 1966: “Yellow Submarine” – The Beatles

• 1981: “Tight Fittin’ Jeans” – Conway Twitty

Events

• 1851: The first Wisconsin State Fair was held in Janesville.

• 1962: Johnny Carson made his debut for the “Tonight Show”.

• 1908: The first Model T Ford is completed in Detroit. It cost $875.00.

• 1961: Roger Maris hit 61 home runs more than any previous ball player.

Teaching Math from the 50’s to today

• Teaching Math in 1950: A logger sells a truckload of timber for $100. His cost of production is 4/5 of the price. What is his profit? $____

• Teaching Math in 1970: A logger sells a truckload of timber for $100. His cost of production is 4/5 of the price, or $80. What is his profit? $____

• Teaching Math in 1990: A logger sells a truckload of timber for $100. His cost of production is $80. Did he make a profit? ___ Yes or ___ No

• Teaching Math in 2000: A logger sells a truckload of timber for $100. His cost of production is $80 and his profit is $20. Your assignment: Underline the number 20.

• Teaching Math in 2020: A logger cuts down a beautiful forest because he is selfish and inconsiderate and cares nothing for the habitat of animals or the preservation of our woodlands. He does this so he can make a profit of $20. What do you think of this way of making a living? Topic for class participation after answering the question: How did the birds and squirrels feel as the logger cut down their homes? There are no wrong answers, feel free to express your feelings e.g. anger, anxiety, inadequacy, helplessness, etc. Should you require debriefing at the conclusion of the exam, there are counsellors available to assist you to adjust back into the real world.

Older Couple

An older couple were lying in bed one night. The husband was falling asleep but the wife felt romantic and wanted to talk. She said, “You used to hold my hand when we were courting.” Wearily he reached across, held her hand for a second and tried to go back to sleep. A few moments later she said, “Then you would kiss me.” Mildly irritated, he reached a cross and gave her a peck on the cheek and settled down to sleep. Thirty seconds later, she said, “Then you used to bite my neck.” Angrily, he threw back the blankets and got out of bed.

“Where are you going?” she asked.

“To get my teeth!!” he snapped.

This week’s Rockpile Readers of the Week: Ken and Donna Nichols of Glenwood City.

Have a cute story or joke?

Send to: Leaker’s Place

P.O. Box 213; Glenwood City, WI 54013

or you can email: Leaker@cltcomm.net