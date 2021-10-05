Bowling News – 10-6-2021
Hometown
September 27, 2021
Evenson Marine Carpet 43.5 28.5
Obermueller Trucking 42 30
Drury Construction 41 28
Wilson Legion 34 38
Striker’s. 32.5 39.5
Hager Construction 32 40
M&M Bar and Grill 27 45
bye 0 0
HIGH IND. GAMES: Jason Maes 267, Wado Standaert 245, Bernie Obermueller 233.
HIGH IND. SERIES: Ben Krosnoski 652, Mike Wink 618, Bill Standaert 614.
AVERAGES: Bert Standaert 232.5, Ben Krosnoski 212, Gary Standaert 197.5, Mike Wink 197.5, Brian Casey 192.5, Chuckie DeSmith 192, Corey Leavitt 190, John Hager 188.5, Wado Standaert 188, Bill Standaert 188.
Town and Country
September 27, 2021
Knock-em-outs 41 13
Melby’s 26 28
Hager Construction 22 32
Anderson Funeral Home 19 32
HIGH IND. GAMES: John Hager 234, Jon Ludtke 213, Tracey Schug-Peterson 212.
HIGH IND. SERIES: Jon Ludtke 574, John Hager 554, Tracey Schug-Peterson 531.
AVERAGES: John Hager 190.5, Todd Peterson 190.5, Dean Anderson 187, Angela McGee 165, Ben McGee 161.5, Jon Ludtke 158, Eric Hoffman 155.5, Jesse Krizan 152.5, Tracey Schug-Peterson 149.5, Kevin Croes 146.5.
Wednesday Night Ladies League
September 29, 2021
Family ChiroCare 74 43
Leaker’s 66.5 53.5
Klinger Trucking 61 59
M & M Bar 38.5 81.5
HIGH IND. GAMES: Ellen Koosmann 265, Cindy Rassbach 200, Ione DeSmith 191.
HIGH IND. SERIES: Ellen Koosmann 584, Cindy Rassbach 535, Ione DeSmith 521.
AVERAGES: Cindy Rassbach 189, Ellen Koosmann 163.5, Shari Wink 162.5, Ione DeSmith 160, Cindy Thompson 156.5, Lori Klinger 154.5, Betsy Ellevold 152, Debbie Bennett 149.5, Kathy Alleman 145.5, Viv Lindstrom 142.
Seniors
September 30, 2021
Leaker’s 39 9
Glen Hills Golf 22 26
Thrivent 20 28
Brothers Mart 15 33
HIGH IND. GAMES: Joe Walz 236, Dave Brandt 222, Roger Ludtke 201.
HIGH IND. SERIES: Joe Walz 684, Dave Brandt 595, Dan Cassellius 559.
AVERAGES: Joe Walz 206.5, Dave Brandt 201.5, Dennis Ohman 180.5, Doug Standaert 180.5, Chuck Frieburg 175.5, Harry Standaert 170.
Thursday Night Ladies
September 30, 2021
Emerald Tire 14.5 53.5
Nottom Hookers 11 53
Hager Construction 13 51.5
Landscape Professionals 13 44
Amazing Portraits by Angie 6.5 38
Papa’s Bar and Grill 10 37
Melby’s Bags 8 31
Obermueller Trucking-2 8 28
HIGH IND. GAMES: Orreen Notton 212, Angela McGee 197, Jolene Drinkman 193.
HIGH IND. SERIES: Jolene Dikeman 524, Karla Obermueller 523, Viv Lindstrom 492.
AVERAGES: Sherri Stevens 156.5, Jolene Dikeman 151.5, Jessica Hager 151.5, Viv Lindstrom 151, Angela McGee 146, Karla Obermueller 145.5, Breanna Hovik 145, Carey Casey 143.5, Isabella Lawson 143, Trista Turner 142.5.
Saturday Night Live
October 2, 2021
The Standaerts 29 13
4 Balls & 2 Splits 28 14
Slacker’s 26 16
Boats and Hoes 21.5 20.5
We BOWLA 20 22
The Leftovers 17.5 24.5
Drink Roll Repeat 17 25
Wink-Mrdutt 9 33
HIGH IND. GAMES: James Drury 252, Jon Standaert 242, Jason Maes 223, Cindy Drury 181, Chealsea Standaert 176, Cheryl Standaert 173.
HIGH IND. SERIES: Jon Standaert 668, Jason Maes 598, Tyler Emerson 538, Cheryl Standaert 507, Cindy Drury 475, Chelsea Standaert 424.
AVERAGES: Jon Standaert 196, Bill Standaert 195.5, Jason Maes 188, Mark Wink 183, Travis Bonte 178.5, Kathy Samens 159, Cheryl Standaert 156.5, Cindy Drury 155, Logan Hoitomt 138.5, Sarah Rubenzer 138.5.