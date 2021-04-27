Rockpile – 4-28-2021

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Brian Casey put up another “700” last week on the Town and Country league. This makes 6 “700” series that Brian has chalked up this year!! Great bowling!!

We’re having the championship roll-off this week for the Hometown league. These teams are Wood City, B.F. Feeds, Anderson Funeral Home, and Melbys!!

Our 9-pin tournament will have one more crew coming in this Friday night. So far we’ve still only had one “900” bowled here for this tournament.

Ione DeSmith put up the only “900” the very first week that we started the tournament back in February. We’ll see if that score will hold up for the $1,000 first place purse!!!

Even with the covid scare, we managed to get over 400 participants in the tournament!! Watch the paper next week to see if Ione won the tournament!!!

Song of the Day

• 1951: “This Is It” – Jim Reeves

• 1975: “Blanket on the Ground” – Billie Jo Spears

• 1985: “I NEED MORE OF YOU” – Bellamy Brothers

• 1995: “I Can Love You Like That” – John Michael Montgomery

Events

• 1865: John Wilkes Booth, the assassin of President Lincoln was surrounded by Federal troops and was killed.

• 1877: Minnesota held a state day of prayer to end a four-year plague of Rocky Mountain locusts. Two days later a snowstorm moved through and the locusts were never seen again.

• 1921: Weather broadcasts were heard for the first time on radio.

• 1933: The Secret Police of Nazi Germany, the Gestapo, was formed.

• 1941: The first organ was played at a Cubs game in Chicago.

Good Turn on Words

A Sign in a Shoe Repair Store in Vancouver:

We will heel you

We will save your sole

We will even dye for you.

Sign over a Gynaecologist’s Office:

“Dr. Jones, at your cervix.”

In a Podiatrist’s office:

“Time wounds all heels.”

At an Optometrist’s Office:

“If you don’t see what you’re looking for,

You’ve come to the right place.”

On a Plumber’s truck:

“We repair what your husband fixed.”

On another Plumber’s truck:

“Don’t sleep with a drip. Call your plumber.”

At a Tyre Shop in Milwaukee:

“Invite us to your next blowout.”

On an Electrician’s truck:

“Let us remove your shorts.”

In a Non-smoking Area:

“If we see smoke, we will assume you are on fire and will take appropriate action.”

On a Maternity Room door:

“Push. Push. Push.”

At a Car Dealership:

“The best way to get back on your feet – miss a car payment.”

Outside a Muffler Shop:

“No appointment necessary. We hear you coming.”

In a Veterinarian’s waiting room:

“Be back in 5 minutes. Sit! Stay!”

At the Electric Company:

“We would be delighted if you send in your payment on time.

However, if you don’t, YOU will be de-lighted.”

In the front yard of a Funeral Home:

“Drive carefully. We’ll wait.”

At a Propane Filling Station:

“Thank Heaven for little grills.”

In a Chicago Radiator Shop:

“Best place in town to take a leak.”

Sign on the back of another Septic Tank Truck:

“Caution – This Truck is full of Political Promises”

Have a cute story or joke?

Send to: Leaker’s Place

P.O. Box 213; Glenwood City, WI 54013 or you can email: Leaker@cltcomm.net