Rockpile – 4-21-2021

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

We have roll-offs this week on the Hometown League. We’ll see Leaker’s Place, Obermueller Trucking, Strikers and JM Photography shoot it out for the year’s championships.

We’ll also see Leaker’s and The Boondocks (Fiddler’s Green) battle for the Thursday Senior League Championship this Thursday afternoon.

The Town and Country League has one more week to go before roll-offs!!

Congrats to Ben Krosnoski and Brian Casey as thy both bowled “700” series last week. They bowled 718 and 717, respectively!!!

We’ve got four more squads coming in for 9-Pin before that tournament wraps up!!

We’ve got Dan Klatt, owner of Hudson Bowl, filling the alleys this coming Sunday afternoon. That crew always has a great time!!!

Song of the Day

• 1951: “Shotgun Boogie” – Tennessee Ernie

• 1961: “Don’t Worry” – Marty Robbins

• 1971: “Empty Arms” – Sonny James

• 1981: “Old Flame” – Alabama

• 1991: “Down Home” – Alabama

Events

• 1897: The first annual Boston Marathon was run.

• 1919: Hollywood Stuntman, Leslie Irvin made the first free-fall parachute jump. The jump tested a ripcord. He suffered a broken leg on landing.

• 1951: General Douglas MacArthur spoke before Congress. The highlight of his speech was, “Old Soldiers never die, they just fade away!”.

• 1982: The U.S. Government announced a ban on all American travel to Cuba.

• 1934: Shirley Temple appears in her first movie.

• 1960: Baseball uniforms began displaying players names on their backs.

• 1982: NASA names Sally Ride to be the first woman astronaut.

Quote of the Week: “Life is short. Smile while you still have teeth!” – Anonymous

I switched the labels on all of my wife’s spices. I’m not in trouble yet, but the thyme is cumin.

The Long and the Short of It

A teenager just passed his driving test, so he asked his dad when he could use the car.

His dad replied, “When you bring your grades up, study your Bible, and get your hair cut, we’ll talk about the car.”

A few weeks later,the son asked again about using the car. His dad said, “You’ve brought your grades up, you’ve studied the Bible, but you still haven’t cut your hair!”

His son replied, “In the Bible, Moses, Samson, John the Baptist, and even Jesus had long hair!”

To which Dad responded: “And did you notice they walked everywhere they went?”

Baby Boomers

Q. What cap did many boys wear in the mid-1950s??

A. Coonskin Caps (Davey Crockett)

Q. If you’re a baby boomer, you’ll remember exactly where you were when this event happened:

A. JFK assassination on November 22, 1963

This week’s Rockpile Readers of the Week: Kelly Rademaker of Glenwood City.

Have a cute story or joke?

Send to: Leaker’s Place

P.O. Box 213; Glenwood City, WI 54013

or you can email: Leaker@cltcomm.net