Leaker’s Place Bowling Results – 4-21-2021
Town and Country
April 5, 2021
Anderson Funeral Home 79.5 28.5
Wood City Tavern 77 31
Melby’s 64.5 43.5
Hager Construction 51 57
B F Feeds 44 64
Knock-em-outs 0 108
HIGH IND. GAMES: Todd Peterson 235, Brian Casey 227, John Hager 205.
HIGH IND. SERIES: Brian Casey 659, Todd Peterson 554, John Hager 554.
AVERAGES: Brian Casey 208.5, John Hager 195, Dean Anderson 189.5, Ben McGee 168.5, Jessica Hager 158.5, Cheryl Standaert 152.5, Carey Casey 152.5, Jesse Krizan 151, Eric Hoffman 147, John Bazille 143.
Hometown
April 12, 2021
Striker’s. 107.5 60.5
Leaker’s Place 105 63
J M Photography 96.5 71.5
Obermueller Trucking 86.5 81.5
M&M Bar and Grill 85 83
Wilson Legion 83 85
Melby’s Studs 57 111
Hager Construction 51.5 116
HIGH IND. GAMES: Ben Krosnoski 269, Brian Casey 265, Jordan Wink 258.
HIGH IND. SERIES: Ben Krosnoski 718, Brian Casey 717, Jordan Wink 623.
AVERAGES: Ben Krosnoski 216.5, Bert Standaert 212, Brian Casey 209, Bill Standaert 206, Wado Standaert 204.5, Chuckie DeSmith 199.5, Eric Dorwin 197, Bryan Cress 194.5, Jordan Wink 194, John Hager 193.
Seniors
April 15, 2021
Leaker’s 189 123
Al’s Boondocks 155.5 156.5
Thrivent 142 170
Global Genetics 137.5 174.5
HIGH IND. GAMES: Dave Brandt 237, Joe Walz 225, Dan Cassellius 208.
HIGH IND. SERIES: Dave Brandt 648, Joe Walz 638, Dan Cassellius 558.
AVERAGES: Dave Brandt 212.5, Doug Standaert 200.5, Joe Walz 192.5, Joe Grant 182.5, Chuck Frieburg 178, Dan Cassellius 177.5.