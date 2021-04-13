The Rockpile – 4-14-2021

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

Brent Standaert chalked up his fourth “700” of the season last week on the Hometown League. Brent hit 700 right on the nose!! Good bowling Brent!!

On the Senior League, it looks like my Leaker’s Team will take the second half. The championship will be between Leaker’s and The Boondocks!! Should be a good matchup!! Dave Brandt is sporting a 212 average on the Senior League with Doug “Wado” Standaert next in line with an even 200 average!

On the Saturday Nite Mixed league, “The Flintstones” took second half honors. “The Flintstones” consist of Dan Klatt, Bridgette Klatt, Sam Klatt and Kenny Anderson. There will be a roll-off to see who’s champions!!

On the Thursday Nite Ladies league, “Hager Construction” won the fourth quarter honors. Their team is made up of Viv Lindstrom, Cheryl Standaert, Carey Casey and Jessica Hager. Congrats, ladies!!

Saturday Nite Live rolloffs will be this coming Saturday Night at 5 p.m.

Congratulations to “Living on a Spare” for winning the championship on the Sunday Nite Mixed League. Here is your winning team: Josh King, Isabella Lawson, Sam Bach, and Courtney Lawson. They won both halves so there will be no roll-off!! Great job, kids!!

Song of the Day

• 1956: “Blue Suede Shoes” – Carl Perkins

• 1966: “I Wanna Go With You” – Eddie Arnold

• 1976: “Til I Can Make It On My Own” – Tammy Wynette

• 1986: “She and I” – Alabama

• 1996: “To Be Loved By You” – Wynonna

Events

(Correction from last week) – Obviously Lincoln was assassinated in 1865 not 1965. Sorry about that!!

• 1861: The Civil War began when Confederate troops attacked Fort Sumter in South Carolina.

• 1945: President Franklin D. Roosevelt died of a cerebral hemorrhage. Harry Truman took over as the 33rd president of the U.S.

• 1955: The polio vaccine of Dr. Jonas Salk was termed “safe, effective and potent”.

• 1961: The Soviet Union launched the first man into the space.

Don’t let your worries get the best of you; Remember, Moses started out as a basketcase!!!

The Family Tree

A little girl asked her mother how the human race got started. The mother explained how God created Adam and Eve, they had children and so on and on here we are today.

A few days later she asked her father the same question. He explained how many years ago there were monkeys and little by little they became more like people and here we are today.

Confused she went back to her mother and said, “Mom, you said God created people, and Dad said we came from monkeys. How can that be?”

Her mother replied, “Honey, that’s easy. I told you about my side of the family and Dad told you about his.”

Baby Boomers

Q. Who portrayed the “branded” soldier, Jason McCord from 1965-1966?

A. Chuck Connors

Q. Who played Bret’s cousin Beau on the original “Maverick” series?

A. Roger Moore

Have a cute story or joke?

Send to: Leaker’s Place

P.O. Box 213; Glenwood City, WI 54013

or you can email: Leaker@cltcomm.net