Rockpile – 4-7-2021

The second half of the Saturday Nite Live Mixed Couples finished up over the weekend with The Misfits taking the half honors. There will be a roll-off in a couple of weeks between The Misfits and Wink-Mrdutt to fight it out for the championship!!

On Thursday Nite Ladies League, Hager Construction won the fourth quarter. So – the championship will take place this Thursday Nite between Hager Construction, Hurtgen Catering, Ross’ Locker and Papa’s Bar and Grill. Should be one heckuva shootout!!! Good luck, ladies!!

Angela McGee converted the very difficult 6-7 split last Tuesday night on the Hometown League. Nice shot, Angela!!

Congratulations to Family ChiroCare on the Wednesday Nite Ladies league. ChiroCare took both halves to lock up the championship. Great job, ladies!!

The Wednesday Afternoon league will also have a roll-off for the Championship this Wednesday as Dadd’s Detour and the M&M Bar will be going head to head!!!

Brian Casey continues to bowl well, as Casey racked up another “700” series with a 720 on the Town and Country league!! Way to go, Brian!!!

Ben Krosnoski also rolled another “700” last week on the Hometown League. Krosnoski tossed a 743!!! Ben is also the top dog average on that league with a 215!!!

Song of the Day

• 1957: “There You Go” – Johnny Cash

• 1967: “Walk Through This World With Me” – George Jones

• 1977: “Lucille” – Kenny Rogers

• 1987: “Small Town Girl” – Steve Wariner

• 1999: “How Was I to Know” – Reba

Events

• 1968: Martin Luther King was assassinated in Memphis, Tennessee.

• 1912: The Titanic sank, taking the lives of more than 1,500 people.

• 1965: President Abraham Lincoln was assassinated.

• 1906: Mount Vesuvius erupted.

• 1933: USA Milk Price War. Milk was 10 cents per quart but some stores dropped their price to 7 or 8 cents per quart.

• 1956: The first videotape recorder was demonstrated.

Things Grandpa Taught Me

1. Life is simpler when you plow around a stump.

2. A yellow jacket is faster than a John Deere tractor.

3. Meanness don’t happen overnight.

4. Don’t sell your mule to buy a plow.

5. Don’t corner something meaner than you!

6. The best sermons are lived, not preached.

7. Most of the stuff people worry about never happen.

8. Don’t squat with your spurs on!

9. Don’t judge people by their relatives!

10. Letting the cat outta the bag is a whole lot easier than puttin’ it back in!

11. Always drink upstream from the herd!

12. Never miss a good chance to shut up!

What’s on the Menu?

A trucker walked into a truck stop cafe one morning.

“I want three flat tires, a pair of headlights and a pair of running boards,” he told the waitress.

It was her first day on the job so she went to the kitchen and asked the cook about the order. What does he think this is, and auto parts store?”

“No,” the cook laughed. “Three flat tires means three pancakes. A pair of headlights means two eggs sunny side up. And a pair of running boards means two slices of crisp bacon!”

“Oh, ok,” she said, relieved to learn the code words.

She thought about it for a moment, then spooned up a bowl of beans and took it out to the customer.

The trucker asked, “What are the beans for, darlin’?”

She replied, “I thought that while you were waiting for the flat tires, headlights, and running boards, you might as well gas up!”

This week’s Rockpile Readers of the Week: Dean and Deb Berends of Glenwood City, Wis.

Have a cute story or joke?

Send to: Leaker’s Place – P.O. Box 213; Glenwood City, WI 54013

or you can email: Leaker@cltcomm.net