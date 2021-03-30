Rockpile – 3-31-2021

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

Brian Casey rolled another “700” over the weekend with 714 on the Sunday Nite Mixed League. Brian has been on fire this year!!! Eric Dorwin also put up a “700” on the Hometown League. Dorwin bowled a 703. Eric bowls on the “Strikers” team and that was his first of the year here at the Ol’ Rockpile!!

We got about another month to go with our 9-Pin Tap Tournament.

Many of the leagues will finish up in the next couple of weeks!!

Jennifer Kyle converted the very tricky 7-9-10 split on the Wednesday Nite Ladies league.

Song of the Day

• 1952: “Give Me More, More, More of Your Kisses” – Lefty Frizzel

• 1962: “Misery Loves Company” – Porter Wagoner

• 1972: “My Hang Up Is You” – Freddie Hart

• 1982: “Mountain of Love” – Charlie Pride

• 1992: “Dallas” – Alan Jackson

Events

• 1945: The battle of Iwo Jima ended; about 22,000 Japanese troops were killed or captured and more than 4,500 U.S. Troops were killed

• 1953: Dr. Jonas Salk announced the successful test of a vaccine for polio.

• 1984: The Ford Escort was named the best-selling car in the world for the third year in a row!!!

• 1866: The urinal was patented.

• 2020: Gas per gallon was as low as 99 cents per gallon due to the COVID-19 hysteria

• 1924: WGN-AM broadcast for the first time in Chicago

Invisible

An invisible man married an invisible woman. Their kids weren’t much to look at either!!

A college professor got up and said, “If God really exists, then let him knock me out of my chair!” Nothing happened. The class was quiet. He said, “Now I will wait two more minutes.”

A Marine veteran stood up, punched him in the face, knocking him out and off his chair, then sat back down.

As the professor came to, he looked at his student and said, “WHY DID YOU DO THAT???”

The Marine said, “GOD was busy protecting my buddies still fighting for your right to say and do stupid stuff like this, so…He sent me!!”

This week’s Rockpile Readers of the Week: Chris and Penny Roosen of Glenwood City, Wis.

Have a cute story or joke?

Send to: Leaker’s Place

P.O. Box 213; Glenwood City, WI 54013

or you can email: Leaker@cltcomm.net