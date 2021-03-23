Rockpile – 3-24-2021

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

The “700 Board” is getting filled up as we had a couple more bowlers from the Hometown League put notches on the board! Brent Standaert and Bill Standaert put up nice “700” with a 734 and 737 respectively.

The leagues are winding down and we’ll soon put the bowling balls away and dust off the golf clubs!! Sounds great, doesn’t it!!??

We’ve got about 6 weeks left of our 9-Pin Tournament and have had approximately 220 bowlers participate so far. We’re hoping to reach about 400-450 total bowlers!!

Song of the Day

• 1959: “Don’t Take Your Guns to Town” – Johnny Cash

• 1969: “Only The Lonely” – Sonny James

• 1979: “Golden Tears” – Dave and Sugar

• 1989: “From a Jack to a King” – Ricky Van Shelton

Events

• 721 B.C.: The first solar eclipse was recorded from the Babylonians.

• 1831: The first bank robbery in the U.S. was reported in New York City…the bank lost $245,000.

• 1918: Congress approved Daylight Saving Time

• 1939: “God Bless America” was recorded by Kate Smith.

Baby Boomers

Q. Why were penny loafers called “penny loafers”?

A. Because you would put a coin in them!

Q. What was unique about the eyes of the original Barbie doll?

A. They always looked off to her right!!!

Quote of the Week: “We could say that the government spends money like drunken sailors. But that would be unfair to the drunken sailors, because the sailors are spending their own money!” – Ronald Reagan

Common Sense: If too many people enjoy the free ride….and not enough people help pull, the wagon isn’t going anywhere!

Cranky Old Woman

A cranky older woman “in her senior years” was arrested for shoplifting at a grocery store. She gave everyone a hard time, from the store manager to the security guard to the arresting officer who took her away. She complained and criticized everything and everyone throughout the process.

When she appeared before the judge, the judge asked her what she had stolen from the store.

The lady defiantly replied, “Just a stupid can of peaches, you old fool.”

The judge then asked why she had done it.

She replied, “I was hungry and forgot to bring any cash to the store.”

The judge asked how many peaches were in the can.

She replied in a nasty tone, “Nine! But why do you care about that?”

The judge answered patiently, “Well, ma’am, because I’m going to give you nine days in jail — one day for each peach.”

As the judge was about to drop his gavel, the lady’s long-suffering husband raised his hand slowly and asked if he might speak.

The judge said, “Yes sir, what do you have to add?”

The husband said meekly, “Your Honor, she also stole two cans of peas.”

This week’s Rockpile Readers of the Week: Jack’s Place in Connorsville, Wis.

Have a cute story or joke?

Send to: Leaker’s Place; P.O. Box 213; Glenwood City, WI 54013

or you can email: Leaker@cltcomm.net