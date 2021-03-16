Rockpile – 3-17-2021

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Lori Klinger bowled a very nice 603 series on the Saturday Nite Mixed Couples league. She was way overdue for a “600” as Lori has been throwing a great ball this year!!

We had a couple more “700” series on the Men’s Hometown League last week. Jon Standaert and Bryan Cress each rolled 700s last Tuesday Nite with a 713 and 730 respectively! Good bowling keglers!!!

There was some great bowling at state tournaments this past weekend. I’ll give you some updates next week!

Song of the Day

• 1951: “There’s Been a Change in Me” – Eddy Arnold

• 1961: “Don’t Worry” – Marty Robbins

• 1971: “I’d Rather Love You” – Charlie Pride

• 1981: “Guitar Man” – Elvis Presley

• 1991: “I’d Love You All Over Again” – Alan Jackson

Events

(The Ides of March is March 15th)

• 1937: The first blood bank was established in Chicago.

• 1955: Colonel Tom Parker became Elvis’ manager

• 1971: CBS Television announced it was dropping the Ed Sullivan Show from its line-up after 23 years.

• 1980: McDonald’s test marketed Chicken McNuggets in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Ponder This: “History is not there for you to like or dislike. It is there for you to learn from it. And if it offends you, even better. Because then you are less likely to repeat it! It’s not yours to erase. It belongs to all of us!!” – Unknown

Now that I am Older…

1. My goal for 2020 was to lose 10 pounds. Only have 14 to go!!

2. Ate salad for dinner. Mostly croutons and tomatoes. Really just one big round crouton covered with tomato sauce and cheese…FINE, it was a pizza, okay??

3. A recent study has found women who carry a little extra weight live longer than then men who mention it.

4. Remember back when we were kids and every time it was below zero outside they cancelled school? Yeah, me neither!!

5. I love aging, I learn something new everyday and forget five other things!!

6. When I was a kid all my mom had to do to shut me up was to give me “the LOOK”….does anyone else remember “the LOOK”?

This week’s Rockpile Readers of the Week: Dave and Wendy Brandt of Baldwin, Wis.

Have a cute story or joke?

Send to: Leaker’s Place

P.O. Box 213; Glenwood City, WI 54013

or you can email: Leaker@cltcomm.net