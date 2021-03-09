Rockpile – 3-10-2021

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

We had a couple squads in this past weekend for our 9-Pin Tournament. Saturday we had 20 bowlers from Colfax. They had a great time!! They were all dressed in St. Patty’s Day garb!!! Next year Tim DeMuth, their squad leader, informed me they were going to be in Hawaiian gear!!

Sunday we had a crew in from the Baldwin area. There weren’t any big scorers but everyone enjoyed themselves!! Ione DeSmith is still on top of the singles leader board with a 915 and Ione and Cindy Rassbach are the leaders in doubles!!

Song of the Day

• 1950: “Cattangoogie Shoe Shine Boy” – Red Foley

• 1960: “He’ll Have to Go” – Jim Reeves

• 1970: “It’s a Matter of Time” – Sonny James

• 1980: “I Ain’t Living Long Like This” – Waylon Jennings

• 1990: “No Matter How I Get” – Oak Ridge Boys

Events

• 1912: The Oreo cookie was born in New York City.

• 1922: Annie Oakley broke all existing records for women’s trap shooting. She hit 98 out of 100 clay targets in 16 yards!!

• 1963: A plane carrying Patsy Cline, Cowboy Copas, and pilot Randy Hughes crashed in Camden, Tennessee, killing all on board.

• 1980: The “Coal Miner’s Daughter” debuted and became the #1 box office hit in the U.S.

Baby Boomers!!

Q. What was referred to as a ducktail?

A. A haircut

Q. Who was Dr. Spock?

A. A pediatrician and best-selling author.

Signs of Getting Old

1. You’re asleep, but others worry that you’re dead.

2. Your back goes out more than you do.

3. You quit trying to hold your stomach in, no matter who walks into the room.

4. You buy a compass for the dash of your car/truck.

5. You are proud of your lawn mower.

6. Your best friend is dating someone half their age and isn’t breaking any laws.

7. Your arms are almost too short to read the newspaper.

8. You sing along with the elevator music.

9. You would rather go to work than stay home sick.

10. You enjoy hearing about other people’s operations.

11. You no longer think of speed limits as a challenge.

12. People call at 9:00 p.m. and ask, “Did I wake you?”

13. You answer a question with, “Because I said so.”

14. You send money to PBS.

One Too Many

In other news, the seven dwarfs have been advised that they can only meet in groups of six … one of them isn’t Happy!

Ponder This: When a candidate tells you they are going to raise taxes, cut jobs, and open borders and you vote for them anyway, you are more than stupid!!!

Open Borders – Closed Schools – Does that really make any sense?

When you get to be a certain age, there are two things that you definitely don’t want to do in the same week. Upgrade your prescription glasses and buy a full-length mirror!!

People are usually shocked when they find out I am not a good electrician!

Million Dollar Smile

I decided to make sure my wife had a smile on her face every morning…now I can’t keep permanent markers in the house anymore!!!

This week’s Rockpile Readers of the Week: Brian and Lisa Smith of Downing, Wis.

Have a cute story or joke?

Send to: Leaker’s Place

P.O. Box 213; Glenwood City, WI 54013

or you can email: Leaker@cltcomm.net