Rockpile – 3-3-2021

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

Obermueller Trucking took 3rd quarter honors on the Hometown league, while Anderson Funeral Home clinched the 3rd Quarter on the Town and Country league.

We had a couple more “700” series last week also. John Hager and Ben Krosnoski each put up 7’s with a 708 and 707 respectively!! Great bowling fellas!!

We had a few gals put up some good games last week also. Here are a few: Marge Quale 222, Lori Klinger 216, Carey Casey 202, Cindy Drury 220. Way to bowl ladies!!!

Song of the Day

• 1952: “Let Mother Nature Have Her Way” – Carl Smith

• 1962: “Walk on By” – LeRoy Van Dyke

• 1972: “It’s Four in the Morning” – Faron Young

• 1982: “Lord I Hope This Day is Good” – Don Williams

Events

• 1692: The Salem Witch Trials started in Massachusetts.

• 1872: Congress authorized the creation of Yellowstone Park.

• 1941: FM radio started in Nashville.

• 1961: The Peace Corps was established by President John F. Kennedy.

• 1962: The first Kmart opened in Detroit.

• 1962: An American airline 707 plunged nose-first into Jamaica Bay, New York, killing all 65 on board.

• 1968: Johnny Cash married Jane Carter.

Quote of the Week

“Don’t take life to seriously. You will never get out of it alive.” – Elber Hubbard

God’s Chair

A German Shepherd, a Doberman, and a cat died. All three faced with God, who wants to know what they believe in.

The German Shepherd says: “I believe in discipline training and loyalty to my master.”

“Good,” says God. “Then sit down at my right side. Doberman, what do you believe in?”

The Doberman answers: “I believe in the love, care, and protection of my master.”

“Ah,” said God. “You may sit to my left.” The He looks at the cat and asks, “And what do you believe in?”

The cat answers: “I believe you’re sitting in my seat.”

Ole & Lena

Ole was in trouble. He forgot his wedding anniversary. His wife Lena was really angry!! She told him, “Tomorrow morning, I expect to find a gift in the driveway that goes from 0 to 200 pretty dang fast!!!!

The next morning, Ole got up early and left for work. When Lena woke up, she looked out the window and sure enough there was a gift-wrapped box in the middle of the driveway.

She ran out to the driveway and brought the box back into the house. She opened it and found a brand new bathroom scale!!!

Ole has been missing since Friday!

This week’s Rockpile Readers of the Week: Lori and Juice Newton of Glenwood City, Wis.

Have a cute story or joke?

Send to: Leaker’s Place

P.O. Box 213; Glenwood City, WI 54013

or you can email: Leaker@cltcomm.net