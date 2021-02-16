Rockpile – 2-17-2021

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Brent Standaert was on a roll last week on the Hometown League, as he started out with a 289 game and proceeded to post a very nice 761 series. This is Brent’s second “700” of the year. He obviously takes after his mother!!!

Ben Krosnoski was very close to another 700 also as Ben put up a 694 series also on the Hometown League. Brian Casey was also close to the magic “700” bowling a 692 series. Great bowling fellas!!

Congratulations to “Hager Construction” on the Thursday Nite Ladies League as they clinched 3rd Quarter honors on that league.

Mike “Spike” Holzhueter brought over a crew from Menomonie this past Friday night to bowl in our 9-pin tap tournament. They had several “300” games, but nobody got to the 900 mark that is needed to qualify for the big money. Ione DeSmith is still leading singles with a 915 series. We have more keglers coming in this weekend!!

Song of the Day

• 1952: “Give Me More, More of Your Kisses” – Lefty Frizzel

• 1962: “Walk on By” – LeRoy Van Dyke

• 1972: “One’s on the Way” – Loretta Lynn

• 1982: “Some Could Lose a Heart Tonight” – Eddie Rabbit

• 1992: “A Jukebox with a Country Song” – Doug Stone

Events

• 1849: The first picture of a President, James Polk, was taken by Matthew Brady.

• 1876: The telephone was patented by Alexander Graham Bell and Elisha Gray on the same day. Bell won.

• 1923: The Velveeta Cheese Company was incorporated. It was acquired by Kraft in 1927.

• 1929: The Valentine’s Day Massacre occurred in a Chicago garage as seven rivals of Al Capone were gunned down.

• 1992: Jeffrey Dahmer was found guilty of killing 15 boys. He was sentenced to 15 life terms. He was at a correctional facility in Portage, Wisconsin. In 1994, Dahmer was beaten to death by a fellow inmate.

Quote of the Day

• “A true friend is someone who thinks that you are a good egg even though he knows that you are slightly cracked.” Bernard Meltzer

Time to Pray

An atheist was taking a walk through the woods, admiring all that evolution had created.

What majestic trees! What powerful rivers! What beautiful animals!” he said to himself.

As he was walking along the river, he heard a rustling the bushes behind him.

He turned to see a 7-foot grizzly charging right towards him.

He ran as fast as he could. He looked over shoulder and saw that the bear was closing in. He ran even faster, crying in fear. His heart was pounding and he tried run even faster.

He tripped and fell on the ground. He rolled over to pick himself up, but saw the bear right on top of him, reaching for him with his left paw and raising his right paw strike him.

At that moment, the Atheist cried out “Oh, my God!. … ” Time stopped. The bear froze. The forest was silent. Even the river stopped moving.

As a bright light shone upon the man, a voice came out of the sky, “You deny my existence for all of these years, teach others I don’t exist, and even credit creation to a cosmic accident. Do you expect me to help you out of this predicament? Am I to count you as a believer?”

The atheist looked directly into the light. “It would be hypocritical of me to suddenly ask you to treat me as Christian now, but perhaps could you make the bear Christian?”

“Very well,” said the voice.

The light went out. The river ran again.

And the sounds of the forest resumed.

And then the bear dropped his right paw, brought both paws together, bowed his head and spoke: “Lord, for this food which I am about to receive, I am truly thankful.”

Senior Observations

1. It’s okay to talk to yourself. Sometimes you need expert advice.

2. “In Style” are clothes that still fit.

3. Your people skills are just fine. It’s your tolerance for idiots that needs work.

4. The biggest lie you tell yourself is, “I don’t need to write that down. I’ll remember it.”

5. “On time” is whenever you get there.

6. Even duct tape can’t fix stupid-but it sure can muffle the sound.

7. Wouldn’t it be wonderful if we could put ourselves in the drier for ten minutes, then come out wrinkle-free and three sizes smaller?

8. Lately, have you noticed that people your age are so much older than you?

9. Growing old should have taken longer.

10. You still haven’t learned to act your age and hope you never will!

11. A true friend keeps an arm around your shoulder and a hand over your mouth!

Effects of COVID-19

• Because of COVID, for the first time since 1945 the national spelling bee is cancil…cancul…cansel…it’s been called off!!!

• And in the end, mankind used so much toilet paper, they wiped themselves out!!

• Had I known last March that it was the last time I would be in a restaurant, I would have ordered dessert!!

• When this virus thing is over with…I still want some of you to stay away from me!!

• The World Health Organization has announced that dogs cannot contract COVID-19. Dogs previously held in quarantine cannot be released. To be clear, WHO let the dogs out!!

This week’s Rockpile Reader of the Week: Kathy Goosens of Glenwood City.

