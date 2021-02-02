Rockpile – 2-3-2021

Please enter your login information to view this article.

Doug Standaert posted another “700” series last week. This time it was on the Thursday Senior League. Standaert started out with a 279 game and proceeded to chalk up a nice 718 series. Second in two weeks!! Great bowling “Wado”!!!

Our 9-Pin No Tap Tournament starts this coming weekend. We’ve got a couple of local squads signed up. I’ll put up the leaders in next week’s Rockpile!!

Ok, so here’s my SuperBowl Prediction: KC 35, Tampa 31

Song of the Day

• 1957: “Singing the Blues” – Marty Robbins

• 1967: “There Goes My Everything” – Jack Greene

• 1977: “Let My Love Be Your Pillow” – Ronnie Milsap

• 1987: “You Still Move Me” – Dan Seals

Events

• 1982: A cow from Cuba produced 28 gallons of milk in one day.

• 1898: The Travelers Ins. Co. of Hartford issued the first automobile insurance policy. The price paid was $11.25/year and gave $5,000 in liability coverage.

• 1921: Carmen Fasanella, 17, of New Jersey obtained his cab driver’s license. He would go on to drive another 68 years for a record of longest career for a cabbie.

• 1964: G.I. Joe was introduced by Hasbro. The doll sold for $2.49.

• 1972: The first hand-held calculator was introduced for $395.00.

Baby Boomers

• On the T.V. Show “Sky King” what was the name of his airplane?

“The Songbird”

• What was the name of Captain Kangaroo’s sidekick on his show?

Mr. Greenjeans

Ole and Sven

Ole and Sven grabbed their poles and headed out to do some ice fishing. As they were auguring a hole in the ice they heard a loud voice from above say, “There are no fish under the ice.”

Ole and Sven moved about 25 feet over and started to make another hole. The voice said, a little stronger, “There are no fish under the ice.”

They both looked around and then looked up. Ole said in a humble voice, “Are you God?”

The voice spoke back: “No, ya idiots! I’m the ice rink attendant.”

This week’s Rockpile Readers of the Week: Cory and Amanda Schone of Glenwood City.

