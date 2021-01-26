Rockpile – 1-27-2021

Please enter your login information to view this article.

Doug and Billy Standaert both threw 700s last week “Wado” Doug threw a 705 on the Thursday Senior League while Billy rolled a 707 on the Saturday Nite Live league. Great bowling, fellas!!

A few ladies had some nice games last week as well: Ellen Koosman 224, Jolene Dikeman 214, Jessica Hager 202, Barb Bell 200, Tracy Lawson 200, Chelsea Standaert 200. Good games, ladies!!

Our heartfelt sympathies go out to the Wes Tuttle family. Wes was a gem!! Besides being a man of faith, he also had a great sense of humor and great family man, Deacon Tuttle, you will be missed!!

Song of the Day

• 1952: “Slow Poke” – Pee Wee King

• 1962: “Walk On By” – LeRoy Van Dyke

• 1972: “Carolyn” – Merle Haggard

• 1982: “Red Neckin’ Love Makin’ Night” – Conway Twitty

• 1992: “Sticks and Stones” – Tracy Lawrence

Events

• 1952: GM introduced an automatic car headlight. It dimmed when meeting an oncoming car.

• 1961: J.F.K. gave the first live news conference.

• 1971: Charles Manson was found guilty of masterminding the killings of Sharon Tate and six others.

• 1993: Sears announced that it was closing the catalog sales department. The first catalog was published in 1888.

Quote of the Week

“Good friends are like stars. You don’t always have to see them to know they’re always there.” – Anonymous

Ole and Lena

Ole wasn’t feeling well so he went to the doctor. After examining him the doctor took his wife Lena aside and said, “Your husband has a very bad heart. I’m afraid he’s not going to make it unless you treat him like a king, which means your are at this every beck and call, 24 hours a day and that he doesn’t have to do anything himself.”

On the way home, Ole asked Lena with great concern, “Vhat did the doctor say?”

“Vell,” she responded, “He said it looks like you probably von’t make it.”

This week’s Rockpile Readers of the Week: Dan and Kathy Tuttle, from Up Nort!!!

