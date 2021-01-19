Standaert wins TPR Bowl Bash Contest

Please enter your login information to view this article.

A local woman and man were the winners of the Tribune Press Reporter’s 4th annual College Bowl Bash contest.

Barb Standaert took first place and Ron Score finished second. Standaert and Score both correctly picked 8 of the 11 bowl games that were listed in this year’s contest (one game was cancelled due to COVID) but Standaert chose Alabama to win the national championship while Score had Clemson.

Standaert will receive $20 for first and Score will get $10 for second.

The Tribune Press Reporter would like to thank all the generous sponsors that made the 2020 football and bowl bash contests possible: Keyes Chevytown, The Pump House, Herdsman Feeds Inc., Jamie’s Buck-Shot Bar, Hansen Auction Group, SERVPRO of Barron, Dunn, and Rusk Counties, Hiawatha National Bank, Boyceville Cenex-Synergy Cooperative, Nilssen’s Foods, Brothers Country Mart, Goodrich Trailer Sales, and Northtown Ford.