Knudson wins Bowl Bash Contest

The winner of the Colfax Messenger’s 13th annual College Bowl Bash contest is Michael Knudson of Colfax.

Scott Ottinger, also of Colfax, placed second.

Knudson correctly picked 16 of the 19 bowl games that were played. Three bowl games on this year’s list were cancelled. Ottinger had 13 correct anwers, edging out last year’s runner-up Keith Knutson on the tie breaker.

Michael Knudson will receive $25 for first and Scott Ottinger will be awarded $15 for second.

The Colfax Messenger would like to thank all the generous sponsors that made the 2020 football and bowl bash contests possible: Synergy Cooperative-Colfax Cenex, Adam’s Auto Repair, Re/Max Real Estate, Colfax Animal Hospital, S.C., Dairy State Bank, Commercial Testing Lab and CTL Foods, Inc., Gilberts of Sand Creek, Colfax Hometown Pharmacy, Keyes Chevytown, Sundstrom’s Pit Pumping, Northtown Ford, SERVPRO of Barron, Dunn and Rusk Counties, Express Mart, Morgen’s Auto Body, Goodrich Trailer Sales, Seeds & Stuff Farm Market, Inc., Tainter Machine, Johnson Trailer Company, Colfax Chevrolet, Kyle’s Market, and Woods Run Forest Products, Inc.