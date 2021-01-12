Rockpile – 1-13-2021

Please enter your login information to view this article.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

Obermueller Trucking took the second quarter on the Hometown League by a slim 1 point margin over my Leaker’s Place team while BF Feeds also won the Town and Country second quarter by only one point over Melby’s!!!

On the Wednesday afternoon league the M&M gals won the first half championship by 7 points, beating DADDS for the bragging rghts. Congrats to all the winners!!!

Well, we know that the Green & Gold will be facing the L.A. Rams this Saturday at 3:35 at Lambeau Field!!! They are allowing 6,000 fans to attend. Go Pack!!!

Song of the Day

• 1945: “I’m Wastin’ My Tears on You” – Tex Ritter

• 1955: “More and More” – Webb Pierce

• 1965: “Once a Day” – Connie Smith

• 1975: “Ruby Baby” – Billy “Crash” Craddock

• 1985: “Does Fort Worth Ever Cross Your Mind” – George Strait

Events

• 1922: A 14-year-old Canadian boy became the first person to hve Type 1 diabetes successfully treated with insulin.

• 1935: Elvis Presley was born on January 8th.

• 1766: George Washington unveiled the Grand Union flag.

• 1863: Abraham Lincoln announced the Emancipation Proclamation, freeing slaves in the states rebelling against the Union.

• 1959: Alaska was admitted as the 49th U.S. State.

• 1987: Dow Jones topped the 2,000 mark.

Quote of the Week

“Never let your friends get lonely…keep disturbing them.” – anonymous

Golden Oldies

Some of the artists of the 60s are revising their hits with new lyrics to accommodate aging baby boomers who can remember doing the “Limbo” as if it were yesterday. They include:

Bobby Darin — Splish, Splash, I Was Havin’ A Flash

Herman’s Hermits — Mrs. Brown, You’ve Got a Lovely Walker

Ringo Starr — I Get By With A Little Help From Depends

The Bee Gees — How Can You Mend A Broken Hip?

Roberta Flack— The First Time Ever I Forgot Your Face

Johnny Nash — I Can’t See Clearly Now

Paul Simon— Fifty Ways To Lose Your Liver

The Commodores — Once, Twice, Three Times To The Bathroom

Procol Harum— A Whiter Shade Of Hair

Leo Sayer — You Make Me Feel Like Napping

The Temptations — Papa’s Got A Kidney Stone

Abba— Denture Queen

Tony Orlando — Knock 3 Times On The Ceiling If You Hear Me Fall

Helen Reddy — I Am Woman; Hear Me Snore

Leslie Gore— It’s My Procedure, and I’ll Cry If I Want To

Willie Nelson — On the Commode Again

This week’s Rockpile Readers of the Week: Mickie and Travis Kuehl of Glenwood City.

Have a cute story or joke?

Send to: Leaker’s Place

P.O. Box 213; Glenwood City, WI 54013

or you can email: Leaker@cltcomm.net