Rockpile – 1-6-2021

We finished up our Holiday Tournament over the weekend. Obermueller Trucking took the bragging rights as they outbowled the other 22 teams involved. The winning team is made up of: Brent Standaert, Tom Larson, Doug Standaert, Bernie Obermueller, and Chuckie DeSmith. The Standaert Boys placed a close second, finishing up just 11 pins behind the champs. Thanks for all participants!!

Hopefully 2021 will be a better year than 2020!!!

We’ll be getting back to the full league schedule this week!!

Song of the Day

• 1950: “Mule Train” – Tennessee Ernie

• 1960: “El Paso” – Marty Robbins

• 1970: “Baby, Baby” – David Houston

• 1980: “Happy Birthday Darlin'” – Conway Twitty

• 1990: “Who’s Lonley Now” – Highway 101

Events

• 1847: Samuel Colt supplied the U.S. government with 1,000 of his .44 caliber revolvers.

• 1953: Hank Williams died

• 1955: Packard cars were introduced to the public.

• 1958: The Russian satellite Sputnik fell back to earth after 92 days in space.

Quote of the Week

A new teacher was trying to make use of her psychology courses. She started her class by saying “Everyone who thinks they are stupid, stand up!”

After a few seconds, little Harold stood up. The teacher said, “Do you think you’re stupid, Harold?”

“No, ma’am, but I had to see you standing there all by yourself!!”

—

The math teacher saw Harold wasn’t paying attention in class. She called on him and said, “Harold!! What are 2 and 4 and 28 and 44?”

Harold quickly replied, “NBC, Fox, ESPN and the Cartoon Network!”

This week’s Rockpile Readers of the Week: Penny and Oscar Johanson of Glenwood City.

Have a cute story or joke?

Send to: Leaker’s Place

P.O. Box 213; Glenwood City, WI 54013

or you can email: Leaker@cltcomm.net