| logout
Leaker’s Place Bowling Results – 1-6-2021
PROTECTED CONTENT
Please enter your login information to view this article.
Username and Password Help
Wednesday Afternoon
December 30, 2020
Dadd’s 110 88
M&M Bar 108 90
Leaker’s 94 104
Hair Depot 84 114
HIGH IND. GAMES: Larry Mousel 181, Jean Klinger 195, Shelly Meech 178, Penny Johanson 169.
HIGH IND. SERIES: Larry Mousel 480, Jean Klinger 456, Penny Johanson 427, Audrey Maes 414.
AVERAGES: Larry Mousel 150.5, Audrey Maes 150.5, Rosie Kohler 141, Jean Klinger 137.5.