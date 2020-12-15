Rockpile – 12-16-2020

Please enter your login information to view this article.

Brent Standaert found his mark last week on the Hometown League as he threw a 279 along with a 746 series. Brent joined Dave Brandt and John Hager on the “700” Board. Good bowling son!!

Family ChiroCare clinched first half honors on the Wednesday Nite Ladies League last week and Ross’ Locker took the half on the Thursday Nite Ladies League. Great job ladies!!!

We have 16 teams signed up for our Christmas tournament. We still can use a few more for the annual event. Take a look at times and dates this week when you bowl!!

Our Badgers have been a disappointment this year both in the football and basketball programs. I see the Badgers football team takes on the Gophers this Saturday at 3:00 and of course play for the infamous axe!! I think the Badgers will definitely have their hands full!!!

The Packers clinched the NFC North this past Sunday!!! Great job Pack!!!

I caught my son chewing on electrical cords. So I had to ground him. He’s doing better currently, and now conducting himself properly!! Watt???

Song of the Day

• 1949: “Mule Train” – Tennessee Ernie

• 1959: “The Same Old Me” – Ray Price

• 1969: “Afraid of Losing You Again” – Charlie Pride

• 1989: “If Tomorrow Never Comes” – Garth Brooks

Events

• 1903: Roald Amundsen becomes the first explorer to reach the South Pole.

• 1799: George Washington died at his Mount Vernon, Virginian home. He was 67 years old.

• 1909: The Brickyard at Indianapolis was completed. Now it’s all covered beneath asphalt (except for one yard of bricks).

• 1947: NASCAR is founded in Daytona Beach, Florida

10 Fun Facts:

1. You can’t see your ears without a mirror.

2. You can’t count your hair.

3. You can’t breath through your nose with your tongue out.

4. You just tried #3.

6. When you did #3, you realized that it is possible, only you looked like a dog!!

7. You’re smiling right now, because you were fooled.

8. You skipped #5.

9. You just checked to see if there was a #5.

10. Share this with your friends so they can have some fun too!!!

Observation Deck

Employment application blanks always ask who is to be called in case of an emergency. I think you should write, “An ambulance.”

The older you get the tougher it is to lose weight because by then your body and your fat have gotten to be really good friends.

Have you ever noticed: The Roman Numerals for forty (40) are XL.

The sole purpose of a child’s middle name is so he knows when he’s really in trouble.

Did you ever notice that when you put the two words “The” and “IRS” together it spells “Theirs?”

Aging: Eventually you will reach a point when you stop lying about your age and start bragging about it.

Some people try to turn back their “odometers” Not me. I want people to know why I look this way. I’ve traveled a long way and a lot of the roads were not paved.

Ah! Being young is beautiful but being old is comfortable.

Proud Mother

When my son graduated from high school, he had to give a speech. He began by reading from his prepared text.

“I want to talk about my mother and the wonderful influence she has had on my life,” he told the audience. “She is a shining example of parenthood, and I love her more than words could ever do justice.”

At this point he seemed to struggle for words. After a pause, he looked up with a sly grin and said, “Sorry, but it’s really hard to read my mother’s handwriting.”

I told my wife I wanted to be cremated. She made me an appointment for Tuesday.

This week’s Rockpile Readers of the Week: Linda Tuttle of Glenwood City.

Have a cute story or joke?

Send to: Leaker’s Place • P.O. Box 213; Glenwood City, WI 54013

or you can email: Leaker@cltcomm.net