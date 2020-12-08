Rockpile – 12-9-2020

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

First of all, I need to correct an error that was in last week’s column. I stated that Dan Cassellius bowled a 771 series and it was supposed to be Dave Brandt. Sorry about that David!!!

Just a reminder to all teams that bowl here at the Ol’ Rockpile…we will be featuring a Christmas team tournament the last two weeks of December. It will consist of a 5-person team and will cost $50/team. (in-house bowlers only). There is a signup sheet posted so if you’d like a spot look at the dates and times available usually we have about 25 team sign up!!

Here are a few nice games bowled last week here at the Ol’ Rockpile:

• Men: Brian Casey 256, 233, 246; Dave Brandt 256; Joe Walz 233; Bill Standaert 248; Jordan Wink 237; Eric Dorwin 237

• Women: Barb Mrdutt 193; Cindy Thompson 181; Viv Lindstrom 215; Tracy Lawson 201; Kristin Hurtgen 192

Song of the Day

• 1944: “Smoke on the Water” – Red Foley

• 1964: “Once a Day” – Connie Smith

• 1974: “She Called Me Baby” – Charlie Rich

• 1984: “Your Heart’s Not In It” – Janie Fricke

Events

• 1925: Swimmer and future start of Tarzan movies, Johnny Weissmueller set a world record for the 150 years freestyle with a time of 25.4 seconds.

• 1926: The Electrolux Corporation patented the gas-powered refrigerator.

• 1931: The last Model A was produced.

• 1941: The radio station WKRP in Cincinnati supposedly signed on the air just as Pear Harbor was being bombed.

• 1941: Japanese planes attacked Pearl Harbor, killing 2,400 Americans.

• 1961: Johnny Cash and June Carter appeared on stage together for the first time

• 1980: The Chicago Bears scored 9 TDs to embarrass Green Bay 61-7

Quote of the Week: Winning doesn’t always mean being first…

Thanksgiving Gifts

A humble lady was about to celebrate her 90th birthday just before Thanksgiving. Her three sons realized this might be her last year, so each decided to get something special for her.

The first bought her a mansion to replace her old house.

The second bought her a limousine and driver to help her get around.

The third, being the smartest, trained a parrot to read for her, as her eyesight had deteriorated.

To the first she wrote: “To my oldest son, I thank you kindly for the mansion. However, I have no use for it as I only really need a bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen, so I donated the estate to the orphanage so that they would have more rooms.”

To the second son she wrote: “My son, thank you so much for the limousine and chauffeur. But I have no need for a car at all because the only place I ever go is the church, which is right next door. I gave it to the church, so that they can carpool churchgoers from far away.”

And finally to the third son she wrote: “My youngest son, your gift was the best and most practical present I got today. The turkey was delicious!”

This week’s Rockpile Readers of the Week: Bill Koosman and Kristin Hurtgen of Glenwood City.

Have a cute story or joke?

Send to: Leaker’s Place

P.O. Box 213

Glenwood City, WI 54013

or you can email: Leaker@cltcomm.net