Rockpile – 12-2-2020

Week of November 25

Dave Brandt put up our first “700” series of the year last week on the Thursday Afternoon Senior League. Brandt chalked up a 771 series!! His high game was a 268. Great bowling lefty!!!

Cindy Rassbach had the high series for the ladies last week with a 675 series. This is the high for the year for the gals!! Nice bowling, Cindy!!

We had some nice deer registered on our Buck Board over the weekend. Gary Standaert bagged a beautiful 9 point, 20.5 inch wide spread to lead the Buck Board thus far.

Ricky Ohman shot a nice 8-pointer with a 17-inch spread. Kevin Standaert also harvested a dandy buck opening morning. It was a 10-pointer with a 15-inch spread.

It’s hard to believe it has been 57 years since President John F. Kennedy was assassinated on November 22, 1963 in Dallas. I know most of you weren’t around yet but I remember it very clearly. I was a freshman in high school. We were in Mr. Harris’ classroom. He had a TV set in his room and we saw and heard Walter Cronkite announce Mr. Kennedy’s death! I never forgot that moment!!

Hope you all had a Happy Thanksgiving!

May your stuffing be tasty,

May your turkey be plump,

May your potatoes and gravy

have nary a lump.

May your yam be delicious

and your pies take the prize

And may your Thanksgiving dinner

stay off your thighs!!

Remember: Set your scales back 10 pounds this week!!

Week of December 2

Tony Obermueller bowled his way to the “700” club this past Saturday night as Tony rolled a nice 714 series on the Mixed Doubles circuit!! Tony had a high game of 277.

Cindy Drury also bowled well on the same night as “Buffy” put up a dandy 616 series with a 247 high game.

Nice bowling, keglers!

Our winner of the Buck Board was Gary Standaert with a total of 29.5 points. His buck measured 20.5 outside spread and was a 9-pointer. 2nd place went to Elliot Springborn. Elliot’s buck was an 11-point with an 18-inch spread. Congrats fellas!!! Stop in for your cash!!

A true friend keeps an arm around your shoulder, and a hand over your mouth!!

This week’s Rockpile Readers of the Week: Andy Dahl and Lori Stewart of Glenwood City.

Have a cute story or joke?

Send to: Leaker’s Place

P.O. Box 213; Glenwood City, WI 54013

or you can email: Leaker@cltcomm.net