Rockpile – 11-4-2020

Leaker’s Place locked up first quarter honors on the Hometown league last week, while Wood City Tavern won the first quarter on the Town and Country league. Brian Casey bowls on both these leagues and holds top averages in them both also. He sports a 218 average in Hometown league and a 220 in the Town Country league. Good bowling, Brian!!

It will be nice when this election is over!!! The political ads are driving most of us crazy!!! Agree????

Song of the Day

• 1954: “I Don’t Hurt Anymore” – Hank Snow

• 1964: “I Don’t Care” – Buck Owens

• 1974: “I Overlooked the Orchid” – Mickey Gilley

• 1984: “If You’re Gonna Play In Texas” – Alabama

• 1994: “Livin’ on Love” – Alan Jackson

Events

• 1785: The first lifeboat was patented.

• 1931: The Dupont Company announced the first synthetic rubber. It was known as Dupreme.

• 1947: Howard Hughes’ plane, the “Spruce Goose” made its only flight. The flight covered one mile.

• 1948: Roy Acuff was defeated by Gordon Browning for Governor of Tennessee.

• 1980: On Archie Bunker’s Place, it was announced that Edith Bunker had died.

• 2009: The New Navy assault ship New York arrived at Pier 88. The 684-foot, $1 billion ship was built with 7.5 tons of steel in its hull from the World Trade Center!!

Quote of the Week: “Lost time is never found again.” – Benjamin Franklin

Physical Exertion

During his physical, the doctor asked the patient about his daily activity level.

He described a typical day this way: “Well, yesterday afternoon, I waded knee-deep along the edge of a lake, escaped from wild dogs in the heavy brush, marched up and down several rocky hills, stood in a patch of poison ivy, jumped away from an aggressive rattlesnake and crawled out of quicksand.”

Inspired by the story, the doctor exclaimed, “You must be an amazing outdoorsman!”

“No,” he replied, “I’m just a terrible golfer.”

What a sight!

I bumped into an old school friend the other day. He started showing off, talking about his well-paid job and expensive sports car.

Then he pulled out a photo of his wife and said, “Beautiful, isn’t she?”

I said, “If you think she’s beautiful, you should see my girlfriend.”

He said, “Why? Is she a stunner, too?”

I said, “No, she’s an optometrist.”

This week’s Rockpile Readers of the Week: Ted Schug of Glenwood City.

Have a cute story or joke?

Send to: Leaker’s Place

P.O. Box 213; Glenwood City, WI 54013

or you can email: Leaker@cltcomm.net