Rockpile – 10-21-2020

Congratulations to Hurtgen Catering for winning the first quarter honors on the Thursday Nite Ladies league.

Cindy Drury has the high average on that league with a 168 while Peg Heutmaker is right on her heels with a 167 average. Courtney Lawson rolled a nice 202 game on the Thursday Nite league.

After 5 weeks of competition on the Hometown League Leaker’s Place has a comfortable 27.5 point lead with two weeks to go in the first quarter. The averages are really bunched up on this league as we have Ben Krosnoski setting the pace with a 213 average, while Jon Standaert and Brian Casey are on his tail with 212 averages.

Song of the Day

• 1956: “Crazy Arms” – Ray Price

• 1966: “Blue Side of Lonesome” – Jim Reeves

• 1976: “You and Me” – Tammy Wynette

• 1986: “Just Another Love” – Tanya Tucker

Events

• 1890: Yosemite National Park was established.

• 1959: The Twilight Zone premiered.

• 1971: Disney World opened in Orlando, Florida.

• 1955: Captain Kangaroo premiered on T.V.

• 1921: The World Series was broadcast on radio.

• 1955: The Mickey Mouse Club premieres on T.V.

• 1962: The Cuban Missile Crisis begins.

• 1965: The Gateway Arch in St. Louis was completed.

Quote of the Week: “Life is short. Smile while you still have teeth!!” – unknown

Having Withdrawls

The old lady handed her bank card to a bank teller and said, “I would like to withdraw $500.”

The teller told her briskly, “For withdrawls less than $2,000, please use the ATM.”

The old lady wanted to know why.

The teller returned her bank card and irritably told her, “These are the rules. Please leave if there is no other matter. There is a line behind you.”

The old lady remained silent for a few seconds, then handed the card back to the teller and said, “Please help me withdraw all the money I have.”

The teller was astonished when she checked the account balance. “My apologies, ma’am, you have $35 million in your account and our bank doesn’t have that much cash currently. Could you make an appointment and come again tomorrow?”

The old lady then asked how much she could withdraw immediately. The teller told her any amount up to $50,000.

“Well, please let me have $50,000 now,” she requested. The teller did so quickly, then handed it respectfully to her elderly client.

The old lady put $500 in her bag and asked the teller to deposit the balance of $49,500 back into her account.

This week’s Rockpile Readers of the Week: Brian and Nicole Brite of Glenwood City.

Have a cute story or joke?

Send to: Leaker’s Place

P.O. Box 213; Glenwood City, WI 54013

or you can email: Leaker@cltcomm.net