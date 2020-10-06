Rockpile – 10-7-2020

Please enter your login information to view this article.

Well, most of us knew that the Brewers were outmatched last week against the L.A. Dodgers, and they certainly were!!!

My prediction for the World Series shootout is: L.A. Dodgers vs. New York Yankees!!! We’ll see what happens!!!

Jessica Hager put up a nice 245 game last week on the T&C League. Jessica sports a 153 average on that league.

I’ll put up some high averages on several leagues next week!!

Song of the Day

• 1949: “Lovesick Blues” – Hank Williams

• 1969: “Since I Met You Baby” – Sonny James

• 1979: “It Must Be Love” – Don Williams

• 1989: “Let Me Tell You About Love” – The Judds

Events

• 1925: WSM began broadcast from Nashville

• 1947: “Give Em Hell” Harry Truman became the first president to use television. He addressed the nation from the White House.

• 1962: The James Bond, Code 007, made the movie Dr. No. The movie starred Sean Connery as James Bond.

• 1974: David Kunst became the first person to walk around the world. The 14,450 mile walk took him four years with 21 pairs of shoes.

Quote of the Week: “The way I see it, if you want the rainbow, you gotta put up with a little rain.” – Dolly Parton

You want to feel old?

• Bonanza and the Cartwrights premiered 61 years ago.

• The Wizard of Oz with Judy Garland is 81 years old.

• Elvis died 43 years ago. He would be 85 this year.

• John Lennon died 40 years ago in New York City.

• Mickey Mantle retired from baseball 52 years ago.

• Back to the Future is 35 years old. Or maybe 15.

• The Ed Sullivan Show ended 48 years ago,

• The Brady Bunch premiered on TV 51 years ago.

• The triplets on My Three Sons are 51 years old.

• The Chevrolet Corvette turned 67 this year.

• The Ford Mustang is 56.

• If you were born in the 50s, you have lived under 12 presidents.

Good Neighbors

After living in our house for four years, we were moving-out-of-state.

My husband had backed the UHaul truck up to our garage door so that we could start loading all of the boxes.

Just then one of our neighbors came walking across the lawn carrying a plate full of cookies.

“Isn’t that thoughtful,” my husband said to me.

“They must have realized that we packed up all of our kitchen stuff,” I said.

The neighbor walked up, stuck out her hand with the plate of cookies and said cheerfully, “Welcome to the neighborhood!”

For Sale by Owner

A homeowner posted the following on a Real Estate site: “For Sale. Nice three-bedroom, 2-bath house. Selling as is because of some termite damage. Don’t wait. This nice house won’t last long!”

This week’s Rockpile Readers of the Week: Rick and Lorna Tiberg of Glenwood City.

Have a cute story or joke?

Send to: Leaker’s Place

P.O. Box 213; Glenwood City, WI 54013

or you can email: Leaker@cltcomm.net