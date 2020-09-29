Rockpile – 9-30-2020

Please enter your login information to view this article.

Well, the Packers looked good again and managed to string 3 wins in a row to start out the season. Looks like it might be a long season for our neighbors across the river!!

The Brewers (29-31) kind of snuck into the MLB playoffs with the number 8 seed. I’m afraid they’re heading into a buzzsaw this Wednesday as they take on the tough L.A. Dodgers (47-13). I wish them the best, but our pitching staff is all beat up!! Go Brewers!!

Song of the Day

• 1944: “Smoke on the Water” – Red Foley

• 1954: “I Don’t Hurt Anymore” – Hank Snow

• 1964: “I Guess I’m Crazy” – Jim Reeves

• 1974: “I’m a Ramblin’ Man” – Waylon Jennings

• 1984: “Let’s Chase Each Other Around the Room Tonight” – Merle Haggard

Events

• 1850: Flogging was abolished as a form of punishment in the U.S. Navy

• 1918: A parade in Philadelphia prompted a huge flu epidemic. By the time the epidemic ended an estimated 20 to 40 million had died worldwide.

• 1919: The White Sox confessed to fixing the World Series, now known as the Black Sox Scandal.

• 2003: Little Joe, a 300 pound gorilla, escaped from the Franklin Park Zoo in Boston. During his two hours of freedom he snatched a two-year-old girl and injured a teenager before being subdued by tranquilizer darts.

“Don’t expected COVID-19 to last. It was made in China!”

– Anonymous

My Favorite (Senior) Things

Feel free to sing along!

Botox and nose drops and needles for knitting,

Walkers and handrails and new dental fittings,

Bundles of magazines tied up in string,

These are a few of my favorite things.

Cadillacs and cataracts, hearing aids and glasses,

Polident and Fixodent and false teeth in glasses,

Pacemakers, golf carts and porches with swings,

These are a few of my favorite things.

When the pipes leak, When the bones creak,

When the knees go bad,

I simply remember my favorite things,

And then I don’t feel so bad.

Hot tea and crumpets and corn pads for bunions,

No spicy hot food or food cooked with onions,

Bathrobes and heating pads and hot meals they bring,

These are a few of my favorite things.

Back pain, confused brains and no need for sinnin’,

Thin bones and fractures and hair that is thinnin’,

And we won’t mention our short shrunken frames,

When we remember our favorite things.

When the joints ache, When the hips break,

When the eyes grow dim,

Then I remember the great life I’ve had,

And then I don’t feel so bad.

This week’s Rockpile Readers of the Week: Eric Hoffman of Glenwood City.

Have a cute story or joke?

Send to: Leaker’s Place • P.O. Box 213; Glenwood City, WI 54013

or you can email: Leaker@cltcomm.net