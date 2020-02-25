Four Bulldogs to make return trips to state wrestling tournament; Joles and Berg win sectional crowns By Editor | February 25, 2020 | 0 PROTECTED CONTENT Please enter your login information to view this article. Username Password Login Lost your password? Username and Password Help Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you. Email Submit ← Back Posted in Sports, Tribune Sports Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Lady Toppers’ basketball closes out regular season with pair of losses February 25, 2020 | No Comments » Boyceville girls drop final regular-season games February 25, 2020 | No Comments » Topper boys fall to Wolves and Cardinals February 25, 2020 | No Comments » Bulldog boys’ lose close one to Cardinals, clocked by Colfax February 25, 2020 | No Comments » Bulldogs fall hard to Saints in team wrestling sectional February 25, 2020 | No Comments »