Rockpile – 10-31-2018

Obermueller Trucking pulled out the first quarter win on the Hometown League by 9.5 points over second place finishers, Flagship Ford.

On the Town and Country league, Hager Construction was at the top of the heap of their first quarter. Congrats to both teams!!

Dori Thompson bowled high game and series for the ladies this week with a 234 game and 533 series!! Good bowling, Dori!!!

Classic Country Song of the Day

• 1965: “Hello Vietnam” – Johnny Wright

• 1975: “San Antonio Stroll” – Tanya Tucker

• 1980: “He Stopped Loving Her Today” – George Jones

• 1980: “I Believe in You!!” – Don Williams

• 1980: “Coward of the Country” – Kenny Rogers

• 1990: “Friends in Low Places” – Garth Brooks

Events

• 1904 – Fingerprinting was first used by a police department.

• 1950 – After 20 years on radio, Jack Benny moved to television.

• 1962 – The Cuban Missile Crisis began.

• 1965 – In St. Louis, the Gateway Arch was finished.

• 1973 – In his last race, Secretariat won the Canadian International Stakes in Toronto.

• 1999 – A hunter was wounded when his golden retriever shot him in the foot. He said he left his gun lying on the ground and the dog stepped on the trigger.

Bowling Fact: Japan has the largest bowling alley in the world, 116 lanes!!

As I get older, I realize…

1. I talk to myself because there are times I need expert advise.

2. I consider “in style” to be clothes that still fit.

3. The biggest lie I tell myself is “I don’t need to write that down, I’ll remember it.”

4. I thought getting old would take longer!!

Values

The minister was officiating at a wedding. At a point in the service, the clergyman asked if anyone had anything to say concerning the union of the bride and groom.

The moment of utter silence was broken when a beautiful young woman carrying a child stood up and started walking slowly towards the minister.

The congregation was aghast – you could almost hear a pin drop.

The groom’s jaw dropped as he stared in disbelief at the approaching young woman and child.

Chaos ensued.

The bride threw the bouquet into the air, burst out crying and ran from the church.

Then the groom’s mother fainted.

The best men started giving each other looks and wondering how to save the situation.

The minister asked the woman, “Can you tell us, why you came forward? What do you have to say?”

There was absolute silence in the church.

The woman replied, “We can’t hear you in the back.”

And that my friend, illustrates what happens when people are considered guilty until proven innocent.

Religious Rockpile Reader of the Week

Chuck Frieburg and Lou Ann Wood of Boyceville, Wisconsin.

Have a cute story or joke?

Send to:

Leaker’s Place

P.O. Box 213

Glenwood City, WI 54013

or you can email: Leaker@cltcomm.net