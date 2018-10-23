Rockpile – 10-24-2018

Congratulations to Papa’s Bar and Grill team for taking the first quarter on the Thursday Nite Ladies League. They edged out Clear Lake Self Storage by a mere 3 points!! Cindy Drury and Sherri Stevens carry the current high averages on that league with a 173 and 164, respectively.

A couple of the Men's leagues will finish up the first quarter action this week. I'll update the results next week.

Well the Brewers just didn’t have enough in the tank to win the National League Championship, but gave it a heck of a run!!! It was a fun season for us fans!! Next year!! Go Boston!!!!

Bowling Fact: In bowling terminology, a “bedpost” is the dreaded 7-10 split!!!

Classic Country Song of the Day

• 1956: “Crazy Arms” – Ray Prince

• 1966: “Blue Side of Lonesome” – Jim Reeves

• 1968: “Then You Can Tell Me Goodbye” – Eddy Arnold

• 1981: “Step By Step” – Eddie Rabbit

• 1988: “Streets of Bakersfield” – Dwight Yokem & Buck Owens

Events

• 1937 – Woman’s Day Magazine made its debut. It still is on newsstands today.

• 1970 – One of the World Trade Centers opened.

• 2005 – Saddam Hussein went on trial for crimes against humanity. He was hanged in 2006!!

• 1962 – The song “Monster Mash” was the #1 hit for two straight weeks.

• 1987 – Ten people were killed when an air force jet crashed into a Ramada Inn in Indianapolis, Indiana.

• 2010 – The Guiness Book of World Records confirmed a pumpkin was the world’s heaviest. Chris Stevens from New Richmond, Wisconsin grew the 1,810 pound pumpkin.

Quote of the Week: “Last year we said, ‘things can’t go on like this’… and they didn’t, they got worse.” – Will Rogers

The Deaf Italian Bookkeeper

A Chicago Mafia Godfather finds out that his deaf bookkeeper, Guido, has cheated him out of $10,000,000.00. That was the reason he got the job in the first place. It was assumed that Guido would hear nothing and would therefore never have to testify in court.

When the Godfather goes to confront Guido about the missing $10 million, he takes along his lawyer, who knows sign language. The Godfather tells the lawyer, “Ask him where the money is.”

The lawyer, using sign language, asks Guido, “Where’s the money?”

Guido signs back, “I don’t know what you are talking about.” The lawyer tells the Godfather, “He says he doesn’t know what you are talking about.”

The Godfather pulls out a pistol, puts it to Guido’s head and says, “Ask him again or I’ll kill him!”

The lawyer signs to Guido, “He’ll kill you if you don’t tell him.”

Guido trembles and signs back, “OK! You win! The money is in a brown briefcase, buried behind the shed at my cousin Bruno’s house on Taylor Street.”

The Godfather asks the lawyer, “What did he say?”

The lawyer replies, “He says you don’t have the guts to pull the trigger!”

Religious Rockpile Readers of the Week

Jeff and Carol Scouten of Boyceville, Wisconsin.

