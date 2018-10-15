Rockpile – 10-17-2018

It’s hard to believe that the first quarter will wrap up next week!! We’ll look at some top men and ladies averages in next week’s column.

The Sunday Mixed League wanted me to put in the paper this week that Peg Heutmaker was actually on time for bowling this past Sunday!!! (Sorry, Peg!!!)

[emember_protected] Our Brewers have their hands full now that they are in L.A. for the next few games. Sometimes I think Counsell pulls the pin too soon on some of his pitchers!! It seems like they have more in the tank than an inning or two!!!! Oh, well – go Brewers!!!

Classic Country Song of the Day

• 1948: “Just a Little Lovin'” – Eddy Arnold

• 1958: “Alone With You” – Faron Young

• 1968: “Harper Valley PTA” – Jeannie C. Riley

• 1978: “Heartbreaker” – Dolly Parton

• 1988: “Streets of Bakersfield” – Dwight Yokem & Buck Owens

Events

• October 15th is National Grouch Day. “Sometimes I wake up grouchy….this morning I let her sleep in!!!” (Butta-boom!!)

• 1860 – 11-year-old Grace Bedell wrote a letter to President Lincoln suggesting he would look better if he would grow a beard…he did!!

• 1892 – The U.S. government bought 1.8 million acres in western Montana from the Crow Indians for 50 cents an acre.

• 1917 – Mata Hari was executed by a firing squad.

• 1948 – Gerald R. Ford married model/dancer Betty Bloomer.

• 1955 – The Grand Ole Opry first appeared on TV.

Bowling Fact: A normal bowling pin weighs 3 pounds 6 ounces, and stands 15 inches tall.

The Rabbi

At Friday night services, Morris went to his friend Irving and said, “Irving, I need a favor – I’m sleeping with the rabbi’s wife. Can you hold him in temple for an hour after services for me?”

Irving was not very fond of the idea, but being Morris’ lifelong friend, he reluctantly agreed.

After services, he struck up a conversation with the rabbi asking him all sorts of stupid questions in an effort to keep him occupied. After some time, the wise rabbi became suspicious and asked, “Irving, what are you really up to with all this?”

Irving, filled with feelings of guilt and remorse, confessed to the rabbi: “I’m sorry, Rabbi, my friend Morris is sleeping with your wife right now and asked me to keep you occupied.”

The wise rabbi smiled and, putting a brotherly hand on Irving’s shoulder, said, “Irving, I think you’d better hurry home. My wife died two years ago!”

Religious Rockpile Reader of the Week

Gary Larson and Dianne Johnson of Spring Valley, Wisconsin.

