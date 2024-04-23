Topper boys win home track invite, girls take fourth; Bulldog girls finish second, boys third

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

by Renee Bettendorf

GLENWOOD CITY — Seven schools competed at the track and filed invitational hosted by Glenwood City High School (GCHS) on Monday, April 15. The Hilltopper boys team took first with 75 points and the girls placed fourth with a score of 27. Boyceville High School (BHS) also competed at the invite with the girls taking second place at 49 points and the boys coming in third with a score of 54.

The GCHS boys team took first in many of the events. Elliott Springborn was first in two events with a leap of 5 feet 8 inches in high jump and a time of 56.12 seconds in the 400 meter run. Fellow junior, Ilan Anderson took first in long jump with a leap of 18 feet 10 inches and senior Conner Gross took first in shot put at 43 feet 11 inches.

Sophomores Brady Thompson in the 100m dash with a time of 11.64 seconds and Garrett Gross in the two mile run with a time of 11 minutes and 42.50 seconds also took home blue ribbons in their events.

Freshman Eli Oberle won the 1,600 m race with a time of 5 minutes and 14.25 seconds and the 4×100 throwers relay also took first with a time of 1:17.34, team members were Conner, Tucker Augeson, Ben Klatt and Logan Klatt.

The team placed second in the 800 meter run with Ilan coming in at 2 minutes 12.91 seconds and in the 4×200 relay team which finished in 1 minute and 35.17 seconds. Team members were Brady, Ilan, Justin Rogers and Anthony Holloman.

Quite a number of points were racked up by third-place finishers including Logan Rands in the 200 meter with a time of 25.57, Clayton Hoffman in the half mile with a time of 2:20.17, the 4×400 relay team with a time of 4.05, Tucker Augeson in shot put with a throw of 37’4.5”, Logan in discus at 107’3” and Justin in long jump at 16’8”.

On the Hilltopper girls’ team, seniors Haylie Hannah and Rileigh Schwartz earned a pair of firsts. Rileigh in triple jump at 29 feet 10 inches and Haylie in the pole vault at 10 feet. Haylie also placed second in the 400 meter with a time of 1:06.80.

The girls placed third in the 800 meter race with sophomore Kayley Dickmann running a time of 2:54.45. And in high jump with sophomore Ava Multhauf clearing 4 feet 6 inches.

Two of their relay teams also placed third. In the 4×100 relay, Olivia Heath, Xanthe Destoop, Kenzie Price and Elsja Meijer ran it in 1:05.40. In the 4×400, Kayley, Morgan Knops, Ava and Alexis Alms had a time of 4.54.80.

Glenwood City Boys’ Results

100m: 4. Justin Rogers, 12.35; 15. Charlie Bogie, 14.92; 400m: 8. Clayton Hoffman, 59.59; 9. Garrett Gross, 1:01.70; Shot Put: 9. Ben Klatt, 32’ 1.5”; 14. Gus Kohler, 28’ 7.5”; Discus: 5. Ben Klatt, 98’ 8”; 7. Conner Gross, 96’ 5”; 8. Tucker Augeson, 95’ 10”; High Jump: 4. Tyler Harrington, 5’ 4”; 9. Logan Rands, 5’; Pole Vault: 4. Ben Standaert, 9’; 6. William Standaert, 8’ 6”; 7. Tyler Rogers, 7’ 6”; Long Jump: 5. Logan Klatt, 15’ 11”; Triple Jump: 6. William Standaert, 29’ 7.5”; 8. Gus Kohler, 25’ 0.5”.

Glenwood City Girls’ Results

100m: 7. Morgan Knops, 14.32; 8. Alexis Alms, 14.44; 19. Olivia Heath, 17.61; 200m: 6. Ava Multhauf, 29.61; 8. Morgan Knops, 30.76; 18. Erica Bauman, 33.21; 21. Lillie Fox, 39.25; 400m: 10. Erica Bauman, 1:19.37; 1600m: 6. Elsja Meijer, 7:03.79; 100m Hurdles: 6. Rileigh Schwartz, 21.10; 300m Hurdles: 5. Rileigh Schwartz, 1:07.60; 4X100 Relay: 4. GCHS 1:05.40; Shot Put: 6. Gretchen Draxler, 23’ 5.5”; 15. Tessa Klatt, 19’ 6”; 16. Lillie Fox, 19’ 6”; 17. Julia Edison, 19’ 1”; Discus: 8. Gretchen Draxler, 78’ 10”; 11. Tessa Klatt, 67’; 16. Julia Edison, 56’ 4.5”; 21. Lillie Fox, 46’ 11”; High Jump: 4. Alexis Alms, 4’ 6”; Pole Vault: 6. Savanna Millermon, 5’ 6”; Long Jump: 17. Kayley Dickman, 11’ 9”; 18. Xanthe Destoop, 11’ 4”; 20. Savanna Millermon, 10’ 11”; 21. Summer Lee, 5’.

Boyceville

The BHS girls team pulled in a trifecta of firsts with sophomore Ashlyn Maska running the 1,600 meters in 6 minutes and 11.86 seconds. Two of their relay teams also took first. In the 4×400, Jaden Stevens, Lucy Wheeldon, Ashlyn, and Halle Tonn had a time of 4:42.74. And in the 4×800, Ashlyn, Sydney Larson, Elliana Kietzer and Ellie Engeman ran the race in 11 minutes and 26 seconds.

Second-place finishers included Halle Tonn who jumped 8 feet 6 inches in pole vault and Sydney Larson who jumped 15 feet 4 inches in long jump. Sydney also placed third in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 58.26.

Third place was earned by sophomore Brylee Stevens in pole vault at 8 feet. Halle and Jaden also got third in the 100 m dash and the 400 meter run with times of 13.77 and 1.07.35 respectively.

The BHS boys’ relay teams also had a steller meet. They placed first in the 4×100 and in the 4×200 and second in the 4×400 and 4×800.

Team members of the 4×100 and 4×200 were Caden Wold, JJ Kurschner, Jon Madison and Peter Wheeldon. The team broke the BHS school record in the 4×200 with a time of 1 minute and 33.85 seconds. The previous record was set by the same team last week at the Elk Mound meet. They ran the 4×100 in 46.18 which was just a fraction of a second from breaking another BHS record.

In the 4×800 relay, Mark Knopps, Forest Bettendorf, Jon Frett and Aiden Madison ran the race in 10 minutes and 18.25 seconds. In the 4×400 relay, Devon Lee, Jon Madison, Aiden Madison and Jon Frett came in at just over 4 minutes.

Peter also placed first in the 110m hurdles with a time of 17.3 seconds and Caden placed first in triple jump at 42 feet and three quarters of an inch. Freshman Liam Moore-Girard also earned a first place in discus with a throw of 117 feet 4 inches.

Other second place finishers were JJ in the 100 meter dash with a time of 11.98 and Mark in shot put with a throw of 37 feet 7.5 inches. Mark also placed third in the mile run with a time of 5:31.51.

The 4×100 throwers relay placed third with a time of 1:23.68 and Forest also earned a third place in the two mile run with a time of 12.34.35.

Boyceville Girls’ Results

100m: 9. Brylee Stevens, 14.96; 13. Sara Bauer, 15.61; 200m: 4. Halle Tonn, 29.29; 5. Jaden Stevens, 29.54; 10. Kylee Schlough, 30.88; 400m: 5. Elliana Kietzer, 1:08.88; Lucy Wheeldon, 1:09.28; 9. Kylee Schlough, 1.12.18; 1600m: Ellie Engeman, 6:23.86; 7. Layla Score, 7:50.54; 100m Hurdles: 7. Avery Iverson, 21.75; 300m Hurdles: 4. Avery Iverson, 1:03.63; 6. Layla Score, 1:10.94; 4×200 Relay: 4. BHS, 2:03.47; Shot Put: 8. Sara Bauer, 22’ 8”; 10. Isabelle Konsti, 21’ 10”; 18. Layla Score, 18’ 10”; 20. Ashley Prestrud, 18’ 0.5”; Discus: 9. Isabelle Konsti 70’; 17. Sara Bauer, 55’ 3”; 20. Ashley Prestrud, 48’ 9.5”; High Jump: Lucy Wheeldon, 4’ 4”; Long Jump: 10. Kylee Schlough, 13’ 1”; 12. Jaden Stevens, 12’ 12.5”; Triple Jump: 4. Brylee Stevens, 26’ 9”; 7. Layla Score, 25’.

Boyceville Boys’ Results

200m: 7. Jonathan Frett, 26.22; 400m: 7. Devon Lee, 59.35; 1600m: 6. Forest Bettendorf, 5.53.03; Shot Put: 8. Liam Moore-Girard, 34’ 5.5”; 15. Parker Coombs, 28’ 3”; 22. Brock Larson-Wang, 23’ 1.5”; Discus: 6. Isaiah Romero, 97’ 6”; 12. Devon Lee, 77’ 7.5”; Jonathan Frett, 73’ 10”; High Jump: 8. Isaiah Romero, 5’ 2”; Pole Vault: 5. Liam Moore-Giard, 8’ 6”; Long Jump: 13. Forest Bettendorf, 9’ 11”; Triple Jump: 5. Isaiah Romero, 26’ 7.5”.