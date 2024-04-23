Boyceville defeats Glenwood City in five innings on the baseball diamond

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Rivalry games can sometimes bring out the best in teams.

At least it did for Boyceville.

Hosting Glenwood City last Tuesday, April 16 for the first of two regular-season matchups, Boyceville played one of its most complete games of 2024.

The Bulldogs pitching was solid and their hitting timely as they defeated the Hilltoppers 11-1 in five innings at Evenson Field.

Boyceville sophomore Carson Roemhild and senior Devin Halama vexed the Glenwood City batters allowing just one run and two hits in the contest.

On the offensive side, Boyceville collected eight hits off three Glenwood City pitchers.

Both teams also played conference games on Thursday. The Bulldogs pulled out a 2-1 win in Elmwood over the Wolves of Elmwood-Plum City despite collecting just one hit in the game. The Hilltoppers also struggled to make contact at the plate and managed just three hits in a 5-2 loss at Colfax.

Boyceville (4-1, 6-2) entered this week on a five-game win streak. It hosted Colfax Monday, plays in Spring Valley Thursday and welcomes conference leader and unbeaten Elk Mound to Evenson Field next Monday, April 29.

Glenwood City (1-5, 1-5) hosted Elmwood-Plum City Monday afternoon, the Toppers are then on the road for games at Durand Thursday and in Prairie Farm Saturday before returning home to play Mondovi next Monday, April 29.

Boyceville vs. Glenwood City

The Bulldogs scored early and often when they hosted the rival Hilltoppers Monday, April 15.

Boyceville plated three runs in the first and second innings and five in the third frame to put the game out of Glenwood City’s reach.

In the Bulldogs’ first, the host took advantage of back-to-back singles by Devin Halama and Landyn Leslie, a pair of walks and a hit batsman to put three runs on the scoreboard.

Boyceville duplicated that feat in the second as Halama and Leslie again scored hits to boost the Bulldogs advantage to 6-0.

Wyatt Sell lead off the bottom of the third with a single. Owen Rydel walked and Nick Olson was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Sell scored on a passed ball. Carson Roemhild was hit by another errant Topper pitch to again load the bases once more. Rydel came home on a passed ball as Olson and Roemhild advanced a base. Halama then stepped to the plate and launched his first career home run – a three-run blast to left center – that gave Boyceville a 11-0 advantage.

“Offensively, our bats continued to stay hot and we were able to make Glenwood go through three pitchers,” said Boyceville head coach Michael Roemhild.

“As a team, we were able to come up with big hits especially Devin Halama,” he added.

Halama finished the contest 3-for-4 at the plate which included that three-run dinger, five RBIs and three runs scored. Sell and Leslie both registered a pair of hits and Paul Kurschner had a double.

Glenwood City, who struggled to generate offense throughout the contest, scored its lone run in the top of the fifth when Brody Riba drew a walk off Halama, who had relieved Carson Roemhild, and came around to score without the aid of a hit.

But, it wasn’t enough to extend the game another inning as Boyceville claimed a 11-1 victory in five.

Boyceville sophomore Carson Roemhild started on the mound and threw four solid innings, allowing just one run on two hits while striking out five with four bases on balls to earn the win. Senior Devin Halama pitched the fifth.

Senior Steven Booth threw two innings for the Toppers and allowed eight runs on five hits with two walks. Fellow senior Peyton Theune went an inning and two thirds and did not allow a run with a walk and a strike out. Junior Blake Fayerweather gave up three runs on two hits in just a third of an inning with a K and a walk.

Glenwood City managed just two hits, singles by Fayerweather and Andrew Blaser.

Both teams finished with two errors.

“I thought tonight was one of our more complete games,” concluded Roemhild. “Everyone contributed offensively, either got a hit, got hit or walked.”

Boyceville vs. Elmwood-Plum City

Despite being held to just one hit when they visited Elmwood Thursday, April 18, the Bulldogs found a way to plate a couple of runs to nip the host Wolves of Elmwood-Plum City 2-1.

Both teams scored a run in the third and it remained that way until the top of the seventh when Boyceville scored its game winner.

Pitching ruled throughout the game as a duo of pitchers – Landyn Leslie and Carson Roemhild for the Bulldogs and Brewer Link and Hudson Hewitt for the Wolves – threw the ball well.

Leslie threw six strong innings to get the victory. He allowed all three E-PC hits but just that single run and struck out ten and walked just two. Carson Roemhild threw a scoreless and hitless seventh with two Ks and a walk.

Zach Kersten had Boyceville’s lone hit.

“Landyn pitched a great game,” noted Coach Roemhild. “Offensively, we just could not pick up the speed of the ball. Luckily we were patient enough to get nine walks and then stole bases to get into scoring position.”

Glenwood City vs. Colfax

The bats were pretty quiet once again for the Hilltoppers as they collected just three hits when they played in Colfax Thursday, April 18. Although the Vikings managed just four hits of their own, those hits came at the right time to give Colfax a 5-2 win.

Colfax scored single runs in the third and fourth innings for a 2-0 advantage. Colfax doubled to open the fifth double and drew a couple of free passes before another single brought in two more runs in for a 4-0 lead.

Glenwood City ended the shutout with a run in the sixth inning on a single, wild pitch and Colfax error.

The Vikings countered with another run on a Topper error.

Glenwood City had a final push in the seventh, using a single, a Viking error and a passed ball to tack on a run but its wasn’t enough as the Toppers fell 5-2.

Steven Booth, who started and went four and a third, suffered the pitching loss after he gave up four runs on four hits, walked three and struck out four. Peyton Theune tossed the final inning and two thirds and allowed just a run on no hits, and struck out three.

Theune, Jared Hager and Corey Strong each had singles to account for all three Glenwood City hits.