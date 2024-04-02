Three area youth wrestlers claim state titles

MADISON — A trio of area youth wrestlers won individual state titles at the recent Wisconsin Wrestling Federation’s (WWF) Kids’ Folkstyle State Championships.

Glenwood City’s Waylon Fry and Montino Carothers and Boyceville’s Easton Retz each claimed state championships in their respective weight classes at the 2024 WWF Kid’s Folkstyle State tournament that was held March 22-24 at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison.

Fry earned his second state championship in three years when he took the gold medal and trophy in the boys born 2011-2012, 100-pound weight class. Fry went 5-0 to claim his title with a fall, an 18-0 technical fall, a 13-2 major decision in the semifinals and a 7-2 decision over Hawk Garrett of Team Nazar in the championship bout.

Carothers also finished with an unblemished 5-0 record at this year’s WWF Kids’ Folkstyle State meet en route to winning the boys born 2014-2016, 85-pound weight class. Among his wins, Carother’s registered a 59-second pin and an 11-1 major victory in the semifinals. He capped his tournament with a 8-5 win over Breckyn Dean of the Milton Monsters Wrestling Club.

Easton Retz of Boyceville also finished this year’s state tournament with a perfect 5-0 record that included a fall and back-to-back shutout decisions in his quarterfinal and semifinals matches. Retz defeated Chase Barta of Luxemburg-Casco 10-7 in the championship bout of the boys born 2013-2014, 110-pound weight class.

Also garnering a state trophy was Riley Brahmer of Glenwood City. Brahmer finished 5-2 in the boys born 2013-214, 90-pound weight class to place fourth after losing in overtime, 6-4, to Slinger’s Like Kenealy.

Several other area wrestlers also competed at state but did not place. They were: Monti Fry, Glenwood City, boys born 2011-2012, 79 pounds; Elliott Radintz, Glenwood City, boys born 2009-2010, 85 pounds; Sadie Rudolph, Glenwood City, girls born 2009-10, 125 pounds; Barrett Sutliff, Boyceville, boys born 2015-2016, 69 pounds; Jordy Cassellius, boys born 2013-2014, 63 pounds; Borden Sutliff, boys born 2011-2012, 91 pounds; Finn Carlsrud, boys born 2011-2012, 115 pounds; Cole Retz, boys born 2009-2010, 175 pounds; and Owen Tuttle, boys born 2009-2010, 210 pounds.