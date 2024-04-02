Boyceville Science Olympiad performs well at Medford/Unity Invitational
MEDFORD – The Boyceville Science Olympiad attended the Medford Invitational Tournament in-person on March 9th with both teams earning team awards. Thirty-nine different middle school and high school students earned medals. Boyceville High School medal winners were as follows:
Gold medals were earned by the following:
Air Trajectory – seniors Zach Kersten and Parker Coombs
Horticulture – junior Emily Fetzer and senior Peter Wheeldon
Scrambler – Coombs and Wheeldon
Towers – Coombs and Fetzer
Silver medals were earned by the following:
Forensics – Fetzer and sophomore Karen Schaff
Robot Tour – Wheeldon and Kersten
Wind Power – Coombs and Wheeldon
Flight – sophomores Jon Madison and Zoey Hellendrung (JV)
Towers – J. Madison and Hellendrung (JV)
Horticulture – senior Hannah Dunn (JV)
Wind Power – senior Treylin Thorson and freshman Devon Lee (JV)
Bronze medals were earned by the following:
Codebusters – senior Becca Wyss, Kersten, and Wheeldon
Detector Building – Wyss and Coombs
Flight – Wyss and Kersten
Optics – junior Abigail Bauer and Wyss
Towers – senior Cora Leslie and Dunn (JV)
Robot Tour – Thorson and Lee (JV)
Fourth place medals were earned by the following:
Anatomy & Physiology – senior Kylie Ludtke and K. Schaff
Ecology – sophomore Anna Hafermann and K. Schaff
Fossils – Luedtke and A. Hafermann
Geocaching – K. Schaff and Wheeldon
Geologic Mapping – A. Hafermann and Fetzer
Precision Medicine – K. Schaff and Ludtke
Horticulture – freshman Isabelle Konsti and J. Madison (JV)
Wind Power – J. Madison and Hellendrung (JV)
Scrambler – Thorson and Lee (JV)
Boyceville Middle School medal winners were as follows:
Gold medals were earned by the following:
Air Trajectory – seventh graders Easton Lange and Clayton Score
Can’t Judge a Powder – Lange and Score
Ecology – ninth graders Brady Rassmussen and Eleanor Farrell
Experimental Design – Rasmussen and E. Farrell
Fast Facts – ninth grader Kade Phillips and Rasmussen
Flight – Score and Lange
Horticulture – seventh graders Aubrie Humpal and Jillian Boesl
Mystery Architecture – eighth graders Eli Weber and Walter Schaff
Road Scholar – Rasmussen and E. Farrell
Roller Coaster – Score and Lange
Towers – Score and Lange
Wheeled Vehicle – Lange and Phillips
Wind Power – Weber and W. Schaff
Robo Cross – sixth graders Aiden Feeney and Logan Monfort (JV)
Silver medals were earned by the following:
Geocaching – Score and Lange
Optics – W. Schaff and Weber
Reach for the Stars – Rasmussen and seventh grader Sara Hafermann
Robo Cross – Phillips and Score
Air Trajectory – Feeney and L. Monfort (JV)
Mystery Architecture – Feeney and L. Monfort (JV)
Flight – Humpal and Boesl (JV)
Towers – Humpal and Boesl (JV)
Wheeled Vehicle – seventh graders Eli Cassellius and RJ Swenby (JV)
Bronze medals were earned by the following:
Dynamic Planet – E. Farrell and S. Hafermann
Forestry – Weber and W. Schaff
Wheeled Vehicle – Boesl and Humpal (JV)
Air Trajectory – sixth graders Sawyer Wirth and Owen Christopherson (JV)
Roller Coaster – Cassellius and Swenby (JV)
Mystery Architecture – sixth graders Noah Monfort and Owen Lunderville (JV)
Optics – N. Montfort and Lunderville (JV)
Robo Cross – sixth grader Elizabeth Tegart and seventh grader Charlie Chernak (JV)
Towers – seventh graders Chris Madison and JB Mittlestadt (JV)
Wind Power – sixth grader Samantha Bauer and Tegart (JV)
Fourth place medals were earned by the following:
Anatomy & Physiology – Phillips and Rasmussen
Codebusters – Score, Lange, and Phillips
Crime Busters – S. Hafermann
Disease Detectives – E. Farrell and S. Hafermann
Microbe Mission – Weber and W. Schaff
Flight – eighth grader Ivan Farrell and seventh grader Payton Lee (JV)
“Our kids had a really good day in Medford” said head coach Andy Hamm. “We had many kids step up and have outstanding days after many weeks of hard work. We competed with some very competitive teams and our kids did an outstanding job of representing Boyceville. I am excited to see with continued work how the team will continue to grow and develop as the year progresses.”
Boyceville High School will next be in action at the Wisconsin State Tournament at UW-Stevens Point on Saturday, April 13th Boyceville Science Olympiad is coached by Andy Hamm, Russ Riehbrandt, and Tony Pelikan.
Final Results of the Medford High School Science Olympiad Invitational
High School Results
Varsity Teams Only
Rank School Score
1 Madison West 31
2 Medford 65
3 Menomonie 71
4 Boyceville 78
5 Wausau West 93
6 Unity 107
7 Denmark 169
8 Colfax 172
9 Weyauwega-Fremont 186
Middle School Results
Rank School Score
1 Menomonie Varsity 41
2 Boyceville Varsity 43
3 Unity Varsity 69
4 Menomonie JV 165
5 Unity JV 185
6 Menomonie C 206
7 Menomonie D 213
8 Boyceville JV 243
9 Boyceville F 254
10 Boyceville D 256
11 Boyceville C 262
12 Boyceville E 265