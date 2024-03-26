Locals receive Herb Kohl Educational Foundation 2024 scholarship and award

The Herb Kohl Educational Foundation announced 304 Wisconsin students, teachers, and administrators are the recipients of the organization’s 2024 Student Excellence and Initiative, Teacher Fellowship and Principal Leadership awards.

Student Excellence and Initiative Scholarships of $10,000 will be awarded to 187 graduating high school students who have demonstrated academic excellence and initiative and have displayed a broad range of activity and leadership in their community.

Braden Roemhild, a senior at Boyceville High School is one of those recipents. Braden is the son of Brian and Corrie Roemhild of Boyceville.

Teacher Fellowship awards of $6,000 will be presented to 100 teachers who were nominated for their leadership and service in and outside the classroom, their ability to inspire a love of learning and to motivate their students. Principal Leadership awards of $6,000 will be given to 17 principals for setting high standards for instruction, achievement and character, and creating a climate to best serve students, families, staff and community.

Bart Boettcher, of Boyceville a principal at Menomonie Middle School, Menomonie was a recipent of the Principal Leadership award.

“Herb Kohl believed that education is the key to the future of Wisconsin and our nation,” JoAnne Anton, President & CEO of Herb Kohl Philanthropies said. “That’s why he invested in and prioritized awards that recognize students, teachers, and principals who demonstrate incredible hard work, achievements, and service. We hope this year’s awards help this impressive group of recipients in their individual pursuits today so that they pay it forward in the future. We call that the Herb Kohl Way.”

Award recipients are selected by a statewide committee composed of civic leaders and representatives of education-related associations and the program’s co-sponsors: The Wisconsin Newspaper Association Foundation, the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, regional Cooperative Educational Service Agencies (CESA), the Association of Wisconsin School Administrators, and the Wisconsin Homeschooling Parents Association.

The Kohl Foundation award program was established by Herb Kohl, former U.S. senator, philanthropist, and businessman who died December 27, 2023. Since 1990, the foundation has awarded nearly $38 million to Wisconsin educators, principals, students, and schools.