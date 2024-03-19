Nick Olson named March Dairy Athlete of the Month

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

By Renee Bettendorf

CONNORSVILLE — Boyceville High School Senior, Nick Olson, has been named the March Dairy Athlete of the Month. The award is co-sponsored by Wisconsin Sports Network and Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin and recognizes high school athletes who are also involved in farming.

Nick is the son of Steve and Angie Olson. The Olsons own and operate Maple Hills Dairy Farm, a fourth generation farm located near Connorsville. They currently milk 95 cows with over 200 head of cattle in total on 640 acres.

At the age of five, Nick started showing cattle at the Dunn County Fair and began operating farm equipment at the age of 10. Currently his jobs on the farm include; feeding cattle, round-baling hay, chopping corn silage and general building maintenance and construction.

“The best thing about growing up on a farm is the access to all of the hunting land,” Nick said.

Aside from working on his parents’ farm and getting in some hunting time, Nick is on the football, basketball and baseball teams at BHS. His ability to balance a full schedule of athletics with farm work earned him the award and some great memories.

“My favorite sports memory is winning the first outright Dunn-St. Croix Conference Championship in football in 62 years,” he said.

After high school Nick plans to attend UW-River Falls to pursue a major in conservation and environmental planning while playing football for the college.

Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, is a non-profit organization funded entirely by Wisconsin’s dairy farm families. The organization, which is farmer owned and directed, promotes Wisconsin milk and dairy products through events like dairy breakfasts, according to the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin website.

Wisconsin Sports Network is a publishing company that operates the website WisSports.net. The website covers high school athletics in Wisconsin exclusively and reports on stats, standings, schedules, rosters, and stats for teams around the state.

The two organizations started the award about a year ago. Each month, two high school student athletes, one male and one female, are given the award. Dairy Athletes must be actively involved with Wisconsin dairy farming and participate in at least one WIAA-sanctioned varsity sport. They can be nominated by a family member, coaches, team members, community members or friends.

Selection of Dairy Athletes is made based on a student’s ability to achieve at both school, athletics and on the dairy farm. Selected student athletes are featured on www.wissports.net as well as Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin and Wisconsin Sport Network social media channels.