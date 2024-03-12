Darwin Paul Berends died on March 4, 2024 at the age of 62 in his home. His life began on June 12, 1961. He was the ninth son of eleven born to Duane and Bobby Berends.

He graduated from Glenwood City High School in 1979. He married his wife Laurel four years later on November 12th of 1983. Together they had three children. Darwin enjoyed staying busy and was always looking for something to do. He would call you up and ask if you wanted to get ice cream. The catch? It wasn’t the local joint, no you had to go for ‘a drive’ to get it. He was always available to help out anyone who needed an extra hand. He especially cherished his time with his grandchildren. His smile was always the biggest when they were around. Darwin had the gift of the gab. He could talk to anyone and boy would he. Where Darwin was concerned there were no short conversations.

He is preceded in death by his parents Duane and Bobbie Berends, his son Dustin, his brothers Dan and Dean Berends and nephew Steven. Mother-in-law Sondra Campbell.

He is survived by his wife Laurel, his sons Derek (Ashley) and Darrin (Marie). Grandchildren: Mackenzie, Aubree, Lily and Camden. Siblings: Dennis (Doris), Dick (Jo), Don (Ann), Dale (JoAnn), Doug (Debbie), Daryl (JoAnn), James (Jane), Joseph (Julie) and Shari (Mick) Rosenow. Sisters-in-law Vicki Berends and Debra Berends, Aunt Pat Schneider. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held, Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Glenwood City with Fr. John Long as celebrant. Interment of cremains will be in the Tiffany Cemetery Boyceville, Wisconsin. Friends may call at the Anderson Funeral Home in Glenwood City, WI on Tuesday, March 12, 2024 from 4 to 8 p.m. and one hour prior to services Wednesday at the church. A prayer service will be held Tuesday at the 7:30 p.m.

Anderson Funeral Home in Glenwood City is assisting the family with arrangements. www.andersonfuneralhomegcwi.com