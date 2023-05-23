Off the Editor’s Desk 5-24-2023

Government is the problem!

Ronald Reagan, our 40th president who served from 1981 to 1989 made a lot of statements that are quotable including; “Government is not the solution to our problems. Government is the problem.” Another Reagan quote is; “I’m from the government and I am here to help.”

The Hoover Institution has this to say about the government; “The major social problems of the United States—deteriorating education, lawlessness and crime, homelessness, the collapse of family values, the crisis in medical care—all have one thing in common. They have all been produced by the well-intended actions of the government.

“And, yet, for some reason, more and more Americans look to government as the solution to their problems.”

Maybe it is not the government, but the people running the government. Any of us can come to that conclusion after we were informed about the recently released Durham Report where some people in government lied and spent millions and millions of our tax dollars in an attempt to over throw our elected officials.

American’s for Limited Government President Rick Manning issued a statement responding to the release of the Durham Report, he stated.

“The Durham Report outlines 316 pages of Obama administration Justice Department, intelligence agencies and State Department abuses during the Russia collusion hoax. The report vindicates President Trump, who was wrongfully targeted by an alphabet soup of agencies that resulted in nearly three years of unwarranted investigations. These included the flagrant abuse of the FISA (Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act) court system, which allowed for electronic surveillance for almost a year of the Trump campaign, transition and administration predicated on nothing more than the wild lies of the Hillary Clinton campaign and the DNC.

Manning continued; “It is disappointing that Durham failed to provide Congress with a reasonable remedy to these abuses other than Former General Counsel Stewart Baker’s recommendation for an official to challenge both a politically sensitive FISA application and other stages of the investigation during and after FISA’s ex parte proceedings. Trusting the Justice Department to not lie again is not a solution to the destruction of individual liberty that the FISA warrant abuses have revealed.”

The Capitol Guardian concluded with this statement; “If the Justice Department wants to spy on a political party, and it knows that the party will be alerted, maybe they’ll think twice about doing it.”

Right now the big current item before the federal government is the debt ceiling limit and the Speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy and his team and President Biden and his team are trying to come to some sort of an agreement to allow the federal government to borrow more money to support the governments spending appetite. That appetite has put us in debt to the tune of almost $32 Trillion dollars.

One of the points of discussion is the hiring of some 87,000 new Internal Revenue agents to check on your income tax returns. What I have heard is that if this proposal comes into being, these new agents will be armed with some of the recent guns purchased by the IRS.

And if you think that they are at your house to look over the 1040 forms, I have another feeling. They will get entrance to your home and make an attempt to confiscate your guns.

The thing that those in power fear most is an armed citizenry.

Thanks for reading! ~Carlton